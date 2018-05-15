What Matters in Hollywood Today

In his long-awaited return to the Croisette, Spike Lee drew a 10-minute ovation at the world premiere of his latest film, BlacKkKlansman, Chris Gardner and Gregg Kilday write:

The evening was poised to be dramatic if not redemptive given that Lee was famously overlooked for the Palme d'Or in 1989 for Do the Right Thing. And the final sequence of BlacKkKlansman was one of the most emotional finales to screen in Cannes in recent memory, splicing in real footage from the events in Charlottesville.

Although the film is set in the early '70s, Lee commented, "Our job as filmmakers and as storytellers was to connect this period piece to the present day." Audience reaction I Spike's presser I Trailer unveiled.

+ Winning critics so far: Hollywood Reporter: "Spike Lee’s most flat-out entertaining film in quite a long time, as well as his most commercial." New York: "Stylish, hilarious, and utterly uncompromising." The Guardian: "Broad and unsubtle, but hits its targets effectively." Vanity Fair: "Takes some broad strokes - but there’s a grander and subtler commentary being made, too."

Meanwhile...

+ Lars Von Trier's Cannes return sparks walkouts. Alex Ritman writes: When Lars von Trier walked into the Palais well past 10 p.m. on Monday night, the Danish filmmaker — making his first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival since 2011 when his controversial press conference comments led to a seven-year ban — was greeted by a generous standing ovation.

The cheers soon turned to groans as several audience members fled for the exits in the middle of von Trier's world premiere of The House that Jack Built, playing out of competition. The film stars Matt Dillon as Jack, a serial killer who views his murders as elaborate works of art and the cast includes Siobhan Fallon Hogan (pictured above with Von Trier and Dillon). Full story I Film review.

Elsewhere in film...

► Fox's Deadpool 2 review embargo lifts. And critics are liking it so far, the title boasts an 83 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from 76 reviews counted.

+ Early takes: Hollywood Reporter: "Another laugh-stuffed remedy for superhero fatigue." L.A. Times: "Churns out overly familiar eccentricity." Rolling Stone: "Smart-ass superhero returns in superior sequel." EW: "Might not be exactly the sequel we need, but it feels like the one we deserve."

► Meryl Streep to star in Panama Papers film. The screen legend will topline The Laundromat, a drama that Steven Soderbergh will direct. No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it.

► Universal finds writer for Fast 9. Daniel Casey has been tapped to pen the latest installment of the billion-dollar franchise, becoming the first new writer on the movie series in over a dozen years.

↱ Quoted: "Would you put in a good word for me? Oh my god, I’ll bring you to a party tonight if you’ll get me into a Tarantino film." — Jane Fonda, speaking with Tarantino collaborator Michael Madsen, at L’Oreal’s Worth It event in Cannes. ↲

^This year's Cannes photo portfolio. While on the Croisette, the Everybody Knows team — Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darin and Penelope Cruz — posed for THR portraits along with Cate Blanchett, Carey Mulligan, Simon Kinberg and more. Full gallery.

► Warner Bros. exec shake-up. After a three-decade career, WB Pictures distribution executive Veronika Kwan Vandenberg is leaving the studio. The move comes as worldwide theatrical distribution president Ron Sanders and worldwide marketing president Blair Rich remake the division.

► Kevin Hart to star in Uptown Saturday Night remake. Will Smith, who at one time was circling the project as a possible starring vehicle, is set to produce via his Overbrook banner. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the movie that is set up at Warner Bros.

► CBS Films lands Willem Dafoe's Van Gogh drama. Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) directed the film, At Eternity's Gate, about the doomed artist behind such iconic works as The Starry Night.

► Amazon Studios' Suspiria lands awards release. Luca Guadagnino's remake of the cult Italian horror film, the director's follow up to Call Me By Your Name, will get a Nov. 2 theatrical debut.

*R.I.P., Margot Kidder. The film and television actress, perhaps best known for her role as Lois Lane on 1978's Superman, died on Sunday. She was 69. Full obit.

Also: Lamborghini biopic to be co-financed with blockchain tech. In a deal unveiled at Cannes, the film, starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin, is now being backed by new blockchain-based social entertainment outfit TaTaTu. Details.