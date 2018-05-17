What Matters in Hollywood Today

If you’re Leslie Moonves, it probably got a little better after you asked that question to a Carnegie Hall crowd standing in applause, writes Lacey Rose, Marisa Guthrie and Michael O'Connell:

Ignoring the legal drama, his network isn’t having too bad of a week, either — at least not Wednesday afternoon, when CBS offered up its annual upfront presentation to a particularly responsive audience. It wasn’t just the stage appearance that had the ad buyers clapping.

A salty introductory video started things off on a strong note, with John Malkovich hilariously (if randomly) evangelizing the CBS brand after a coaxing call with Moonves. “Fucking executives,” Malkovich moaned as he hung up on the CBS chief. “Fucking talent,” said Moonves. Full scorecard I New CBS trailers I CBS-Viacom court update.

Elsewhere in TV...

► CBS replaces showrunner after misconduct claims. Six months after misconduct allegations surfaced around NCIS: New Orleans boss Brad Kern, CBS and producers CBS Television Studios have replaced him as showrunner.

+ Exec producer Chris Silber has been elevated to take over the Scott Bakula-led spinoff in its recently ordered fifth season. Kern will remain a consultant on the drama. The move comes months after news broke that Kern had twice been investigated following multiple complaints about workplace hostility. Full story.

► Rights available -> WWE's Smackdown is being shopped to various networks after NBCUniversal — whose USA Network airs the highly rated pro wrestling matches — declined to re-up its deal, sources tell THR.

+ NBCU is said to be focusing on renewing its pact for WWE's Raw, another wrestling franchise, and that deal is expected to close at as much as three times its current value. Full story.

► Netflix's Arrested Development cast gets backpay. Two weeks after THR reported that the stars of the revived comedy from 20th Century Fox TV took issue with the expanded and "recut" fourth season of the Netflix comedy, the studio has agreed to pay the cast for seven additional episodes.

+ Actors including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera and David Cross, among others, will receive additional compensation based on the sliding scale that was used to determine their original season four salaries. Details.

► Turner's upfronts spin: During the one-hour, 50-minute presentation, Turner managed to jam in pitches for each of its networks, from TruTV to CNN, with a cavalcade of stars and a cadre of dramatic clips for projects that hail from everyone from Ridley Scott to Patty Jenkins. Full scorecard I The "Omni channel"?

Quoted: "Watching the desperate relationship-challenged compete on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is like watching Hunger Games set in a sunny Hallmark version of high school prom." — From the new Kareem Abdul-Jabber column on reality TV.

^Netflix's 13 Reasons Why season two, reviewed. Daniel Fienberg's takeaway: "The second season of teen suicide drama is a frustratingly unnecessary mess of bad courtroom antics, stale mysteries and clumsy efforts to bring back Katherine Langford." Full review.

► New Fox officially names Lachlan Murdoch CEO. The Murdoch-controlled conglomerate on Wednesday also said that CFO John Nallen will become COO at New Fox, which also will include the Fox Business Network, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group and more.

+ "The new Fox will begin as the only media company solely focused on the domestic market," Rupert Murdoch said. Details.

► CBS being pitched Mad About You revival. Following months of discussions that producers Sony Pictures TV and stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser want to revive the former NBC comedy, CBS is among the outlets being pitched the potential reboot. No deal is in place.

► CW plans end of the road for three series. Both Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin are confirmed to be wrapping during the 2018-19 season. Also set for a swan song is iZombie. Details.

► TNT is docking The Last Ship. The Turner-owned cabler has decided that the upcoming fifth season of the Eric Dane starrer will be its last. During its run, the show ranked as one of basic cable's top 10 summer series.

► Fox's New Girl finale sees ratings climb. With a 0.6 rating among adults 18 to 49 and 1.5M viewers, the wrap-up marked a 20 percent increase in the demo and a 15 percent uptick in total viewers.

► Amazon greenlights Diego Maradona soccer drama. Mexican production company BTF Media, makers of the hit Mexican teen drama Soy Luna for the Disney Channel, will produce the Maradona series with Dhana Media and Raze.

*R.I.P.,Chuck Panama. The journalist-turned-publicist who worked with Elizabeth Taylor and Henry Fonda and ran publicity for shows such as LA Law has died. He was 93. Full obit.

Also: About those TV reboots... NBC passed on its Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba (it was "good, not great," says one source), ABC said no to Greatest American Hero with Hannah Simone ("too off-brand") and CBS hit the brakes on Cagney & Lacey ("too soft"). More intrigue.