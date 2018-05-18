What Matters in Hollywood Today

For the second year in a row, CBS Television Studios remained atop the studio pack this upfront season, Lesley Goldberg writes:

The David Stapf-led studio delivered four shows to CBS and boarded two at its home network from Universal Television (including co-pro FBI, pictured) and a few more from CW partner Warner Bros. TV. Many studios saw upticks this season thanks to co-productions as that becomes the new lay of the land to get a show on an outside network.

On the flipside, Sony TV had a challenging season with its new executive regime going 0-for-5 among its pilot crop that included former sure-thing L.A.'s Finest. The indie studio's lone new series is ABC's Schooled, which was redeveloped from last season and is a co-production with ABC Studios. Full story.

+ Series ordered this year: CBS Television Studios: 12 Universal Television: 11 Warner Bros. Television: 9 ABC Studios: 9 20th Century Fox Television: 6 Sony Pictures TV Studios: 1.

+ Scripted series ordered: 2012: 37 2013: 54 2014: 54 2015: 49 2016: 42 2017: 39 2018: 37.

+ This year: Dramas: 24 Comedies: 13 Single-camera: 5 Multicam: 7. More stats.

Elsewhere in TV...

► CBS board votes to dilute National Amusements control. The board on Thursday voted in favor of a dividend that would reduce the voting power that Viacom and CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements has at the latter.

+ National Amusements, controlled by Shari Redstone and her ailing father, Sumner, was quick to denounce the move, which CBS had designed in order to prevent a merger with Viacom, which is also controlled by the Redstones. Full story.

► Showtime orders Kevin Bacon drama. The cabler has handed out a 12-episode series order to the Boston crime drama City on a Hill exec produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Starring Bacon and Aldis Hodge, it will premiere in 2019.

► Amazon picks up Jordan Peele Nazi drama. Drawing from real-life events, the 10-episode hourlong series will tell the story of a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977. David Weil created the series, which is being produced by Peele.

► MTV suspends Catfish over misconduct claims. The cabler has halted production on the reality series following allegations of sexual misconduct made against exec producer and host Yaniv "Nev" Schulman, with an investigation pledged.

► Sony Crackle lays off employees. Among the 12 staffers let go at the ad-supported streaming service were two senior level executives within the digital media sales division, part of a larger merging of teams.

► YouTube overhauls subscription business. The streamer is planning to introduce a music service May 22 that will help it take on competitors Spotify and Apple Music and revamp how it delivers original programming like Cobra Kai and Step Up: High Water.

+ Now, those who want to watch the ad-free videos and original programming once offered through YouTube Red will pay $12 per month for YouTube Premium. Full story.

Quoted: "Put another way: if you were to take over a show I'd originated and worked on for two years and didn't reach out to me before taking the job you're either an idiot, a coward, or a vichy motherfucker." — Josh Friedman, the former showrunner for TNT's Snowpiercer criticizing his successor, Graeme Manson.

^CW's upfront: Jared Leto in hot pants and Riverdale fever. The spin: The CW was multiplatform before, well, everyone else was multiplatform, and CW brass was dead-set on making that clear Thursday. "We introduced our convergence initiative eight years ago," said exec vp national sales Rob Tuck, adding: "We're happy that the rest of the industry is finally catching up with us." Full scorecard. I CW trailers.

► NBC's passed over pilot could find home. L.A.'s Finest, the pilot many insiders expected to be the biggest slam-dunk of the season, could find new life at Charter Communications. Sources say that the company is in preliminary talks to potentially pick up the Bad Boys TV spinoff.

► Viceland is headed to Hulu. The channel has inked an expansive licensing deal that will make the streamer the home of 15 of its shows, including Ellen Page's Gaycation and Action Bronson's Fuck, That's Delicious.

► Netflix books Gillian Anderson in dramedy. The X-Files and American Gods alum has been tapped to star in the dramedy Sex Education. Asa Butterfield co-stars in the series, set for 2019.

► Fox News names new CEO. Suzanne Scott has been promoted to lead of FNC and Fox Business Network. She had served as president of programming for both networks.

*R.I.P., Joseph Campanella. The ever-present character actor who appeared on scores of TV shows, including The Bold Ones, Mannix, One Day at a Time and The Colbys, has died. He was 93. Full obit.

Also: The inevitable show that won't happen (yet). Networks have been pitched a show concept starring Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti and Trump confidante Anthony Scaramucci, though no deal has been struck. UTA co-president Jay Sures made the pitch.