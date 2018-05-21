What Matters in Hollywood Today

After a sluggish start, this year's fest shone through the cloud of pessimism with some strong, timely, provocative films - suggesting that those proclaiming Cannes "over" had spoken too soon, chief film critic Todd McCarthy writes:

It's amazing what a few good films can do. Like a heavy fog dissipating to give way to sunny skies, the 2018 Cannes Film Festival shed its shroud, started coming to life and ended up delivering what people come here for: a surprisingly strong range of films, some from well-established auteurs but others that didn't exactly inspire you to jump out of bed and race to 8:30 a.m. screenings to catch. My favorite: Lee Chang-dong's dazzling and mysterious romantic drama Burning. Full wrap

The standouts...

► Cannes award watch: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters took home the Palme d'Or, while Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman landed the runner-up Grand Prix award. Full list.

► If THR critics picked the Cannes prizes… Reviewers at the fest swooned for Cold War, Burning and Shoplifters, and singled out two star-making lead performances. Full list. I The 20 best films.

Quoted: "We have to bring it back to the victims. To the human trafficking that went on here in Cannes. On the yachts." — Asia Argento, explaining her decision to reference Weinstein during her onstage Cannes appearance.

► Luc Besson accused of rape. The director is being investigated by French authorities, according to a report from Europe 1. The outlet reports that a 27-year-old French actress, who remains unnamed, brought forward a complaint against the helmer. Lawyer: "Mr. Besson fell off his chair when he learned of these accusations, which he flatly denies." Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► U.S. box office: Fox's Deadpool 2 bowed to $125 million domestically and $301 million globally after scoring the biggest foreign debut ever for an R-rated title.

+ Paramount's Book Club arrived with $12.5 million, slightly ahead of expectations. Will Arnett's Show Dogs couldn't quite find its bark. The family film opened in sixth place with $6 million. U.S. wrap.

► China box office: Disney's Avengers: Infinity War added $53.7 million in its second weekend. After just 10 days on Middle Kingdom screens, the title has earned approximately $302 million, Hollywood's biggest release this year.

+ Local romantic comedy How Long Will I Love U debuted to $36.7 million and Paramount's horror hit A Quiet Place which opened to $17.7 million. China wrap + Heroes dominate 2018.

*R.I.P., Bill Gold. The artist, who revolutionized movie posters over a seven-decade career that began with Casablanca and included A Clockwork Orange, The Exorcist and dozens of Clint Eastwood films, has died. He was 97. Full obit.

Also: The enduring genius of Stanley Kubrick. Stephen Galloway's latest: "By the time Kubrick made 2001, psychology had vanished from his repertoire; philosophy was everything. But it was exactly because of this that he made such a unique film." Full column.