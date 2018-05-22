What Matters in Hollywood Today

Fox will be the anticipated home of WWE's SmackDown Live in a massive new five-year deal worth more than $1 billion, sources tell Marisa Guthrie, who writes:

The new deal, which is nearing completion and is worth $205 million annually, is expected to begin in October 2019 and will mark a three-fold increase over what NBCUniversal is currently paying WWE to air SmackDown on its USA network.

WWE is said to have had an even higher bid from a third party — and enthusiastic interest overall. But WWE execs are said to have embraced Fox's commitment to heavily promote SmackDown across a robust sports portfolio that includes the NFL and Major League Baseball.

The deal would split WWE programming rights with NBC, which is expected to retain Raw. SmackDown is averaging 2.59 million viewers a week so far this year, while Raw is pulling about 3 million. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Upfronts aftermath: Warner Bros. TV's Peter Roth, CBS TV Studios' David Stapf and other top execs weigh in on the most surprising thing about last week's upfronts, the most frustrating trend and the new show they wish was theirs. What they're saying.

► Amazon Studios reviving The Expanse. The streamer is in talks to save one of CEO Jeff Bezos' favorite properties, nearing a deal to revive the space drama for a fourth season just 10 days after Syfy canceled the series.

+ Amazon enlists former NBC exec to co-head TV. Jennifer Salke has brought in a familiar face from her NBC days to join her at the retailer/streamer, tapping former NBC head of current programming Vernon Sanders to serve as co-head of television and work alongside Albert Cheng. Details.

► Lifetime's UnREAL expected to end with season 4. In a rare move, the female-focused cable network will have the second window, Hulu, air the drama from Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon.

+ Hulu is said to have paid producers A+E Studios a larger sum for SVOD rights to season four in order to secure the first window for the drama. Full story.

Quoted: "Learning to deal with failure is one of the most important lessons you’ll deal with in your life. Guess what? Failure is mandatory." — Dave Annable, after learning he'd been recast on CBS' The Code.

^Netflix inks producing deal with Obamas. The former President and First Lady have officially entered into a multiyear agreement to produce films and series with the streaming giant.

+ Deal context: Netflix's recent pact with mega-producer Ryan Murphy is said to be worth as much as $300 million. The Obamas also have a $65 million deal with Penguin Random House to publish individual books. Details.

► ABC's first American Idol winner crowned. The 16th season, and first on the Disney-owned network, came to a close on Monday night when Maddie Poppe was named the winner of the singing competition in a two-hour finale.

► Daily Show plans Trevor Noah book. Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau will publish The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in exhibition catalog form akin to the original project, a 4,000-square-foot exhibit of Trump tweets.

► Nick finds host for Double Dare reboot. YouTube star and actress Liza Koshy has been tapped to host the revival of the classic game show. Meanwhile, original host Marc Summers is set to return to the new version of the show.

► Animal Planet greenlights new series Extinct or Alive. The show follows wildlife adventurer Forrest Galante as he explores the real stories behind animals thought to be gone forever and tries to prove their existence.

New Drama Actress Roundtable clip: Claire Foy. In the upcoming THR Roundtable, the actress talks about taking her leading role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, a performance for which she earned the best actress Golden Globe. Watch.