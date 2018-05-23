What Matters in Hollywood Today

In an era when scale has become the priority for media titans, CBS chief Leslie Moonves is at war to prevent a mega-merger of his own, Paul Bond writes:

If a judge approves Moonves' Hail Mary dilution plan — which one person close to the situation likens to "swatting a fly with a sledgehammer" — the executive will have killed a roughly $12.3B merger that few on Wall Street seem to be advocating to begin with.

Indeed, each time it appears CBS might purchase Viacom, shares of the former drop, and when it seems the acquisition is a long shot, CBS shares rise. But short-term stock movements often are dismissed when negotiating multibillion-dollar mergers, raising the question: What's Moonves really after — or trying to prevent?

In short: He privately considers the Viacom channels (MTV, Comedy Central, VH1 and others) an albatross, sources say, thinks there are better (and cheaper) deals to be made and considers Viacom CEO Bob Bakish a threat. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Comcast confirms plan to rival Disney's $52.4B bid for Fox. The company is readying a "superior" all-cash bid for large parts of 21st Century Fox, controlled by the Murdoch family, in a challenge to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

► Full statement: "Comcast Corporation confirms that it is considering, and is in advanced stages of preparing, an offer ... Any offer for Fox would be all-cash and at a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney."

► NBC leads 2017-2018 season by large margin. The network just wrapped one of the most boast-worthy runs in broadcast memory, ranking as the highest-rated network for the fourth time in five seasons and coming within a hair of CBS' ever-dependable hold on total viewers. Full story.

+ Adults 18-49: NBC: 2.2 rating CBS: 1.5 rating ABC: 1.5 rating Fox: 1.5 rating CW: 0.6 rating. Total viewers: CBS: 9M NBC: 8.9M ABC: 6.1M Fox: 4.9M CW: 1.7M.

► ESPN finalizes UFC TV deal. The network is close to finalizing a deal to carry the UFC on its linear networks, sources say. The pact follows a $750M digital deal to put UFC fights on ESPN+, the company’s OTT service. The linear pact is valued at $150M annually.

► Univision close to naming new CEO. The company "has tapped media veteran Vincent Sadusky as chief executive, succeeding Randy Falco at the troubled Spanish-language broadcaster," according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Quoted: "First and foremost, if you are angry that I’m working on Watchmen, I am sorry." — showrunner Damon Lindelof, explaining his vision for HBO's comic book pilot in a five-page letter to fans.

TV's new diversity scorecard...

^How broadcast networks compare. Above is how ABC talent stacks up among diverse cast and crew. CBS made the biggest gains to reach more than 50 percent actors of color in new orders — second only to The CW. To see how CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW fared, here's the full chart.

► HBO renews Wyatt Cenac's show. The network said that it has renewed the comedian's topical late-night series Problem Areas for another run as the initial 10-episode order nears its close.

► ABC renews Once Upon a Time creators deal. Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have inked a sizable four-year deal extension with ABC Studios. They're also going to serve as showrunners on Apple's forthcoming Amazing Stories.

► CBS TV reups deal with Peter Lenkov. The showrunner behind Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver has inked a new overall deal to remain with the studio behind both procedurals. He will create and develop new projects for the studio.

► SyFy renews Superman prequel series. The NBCUniversal-owned cabler has handed out a second season renewal to Krypton. The show is averaging 1.8M total viewers with three days of DVR. Season two is expected to return in 2019.

► A&E plans Jehovah's Witnesses project with Leah Remini. Sources say Remini will produce a special for A&E that focuses on Jehovah's Witnesses to air during a break following season three of Scientology and the Aftermath.

► BBC enlists Richard Gere for rare TV role. In his first turn on the small screen in decades, the actor is joining MotherFatherSon, an eight-part original drama that was written and created by Tom Rob Smith.

Plus: How the Emmy landscape is shaping up. Scott Feinberg is out with his latest heat index on TV contenders, and sees Game of Thrones (HBO), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), This Is Us (NBC) and The Crown (Netflix) leading the drama series pack. Feinberg Forecast.