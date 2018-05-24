What Matters in Hollywood Today

"The Shonda deal was a shot across the bow, and the Ryan Murphy deal was a punch in the face." That's one business affairs executive's assessment of the way Netflix dramatically disrupted the overall deals market, Bryn Elise Sandberg writes:

Now traditional studios are left scrambling — looking at their tentpole players and asking, "How do we keep them?" The mad rush for talent has not only forced studios to abandon the one-size-fits-all broadcast-focused pacts that defined the business, but it also has driven up prices.

Noted: "They're going to have to start placing bets," says one top rep who estimates that studios accustomed to paying a high-end drama showrunner about $3M a year will now have to spend closer to $5M. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Bruce Rosenblum leaving Disney after a year-and-a-half. The president of business operations, who joined the Disney-ABC TV Group in 2016, will depart the company at the end of the month, and also vacate his post on the Hulu board.

► Hulu plans BuzzFeed doc on R. Kelly. BuzzFeed News is developing a doc for the streamer that will explore the sexual abuse allegations that have been leveled against the singer. It is based on the reporting of music critic Jim DeRogatis.

► BBC/Amazon enlists John Malkovich for ABC Murders. The three-part retelling of Agatha Christie's 1936 classic adapted by Sarah Phelps will see Malkovich in the lead, with Rupert Grint also featured.

► Amazon casts Zachary Levi in Maisel. The Golden Globe-winning drama has recruited the actor for its forthcoming second season. Levi will recur in the Rachel Brosnahan series as an eclectic Manhattan doctor.

+ Quoted: "[In] almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.” — Jessica Walter, speaking to the New York Times about an incident involving Arrested Development co-star Jeffrey Tambor.

+ Quoted, part II. "Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not." — Jason Bateman, tweeting in response to criticism about his remarks in the story about the Tambor-Walter set incident on Arrested.

^HBO unveils The Watchmen cast. Regina King will reunite with Damon Lindelof on the pilot and lead a cast that includes Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard. Full story.

► ABC criticized by Michael Jackson estate over special. AP reports: "The estate said ... that The Last Days of Michael Jackson is not sponsored or approved by Jackson's heirs and will most likely violate their intellectual property rights."

► Fox rounds out cast for 911. The drama is bringing Ryan Guzman on board as a new series regular, just a week after news that Jennifer Love Hewitt would also be joining the show.

► Former Fox News execs to launch digital outlet. A couple of Roger Ailes loyalists, Ken LaCorte and John Moody, are starting their own news-media company and staffing it with former — and maybe a few current — Fox News staffers.

► YouTube's "trojan horse" to boost subscription business. A recent rebrand appears to be a tacit admission by the Google division that there is more of an opportunity in music subscriptions than there is in video, a landscape overrun with competition.

► Home news: THR teams with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for live-TV flub doc series. Each hourlong episode of It Happened Live will take a look at infamous flubs including the best picture Oscar mix-up and Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl. Details.