What Matters in Hollywood Today

More than seven months after sexual misconduct allegations involving Harvey Weinstein first surfaced publicly, the disgraced mogul has turned himself into authorities at the first precinct in Manhattan on Friday, Tatiana Siegel writes:

Weinstein was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for encounters with two women, according to a statement from the NYPD, and he is expected to be arraigned later today.

Wearing a white button-down shirt and light-blue sweater under a black blazer and gray pants and carrying two books, Weinstein entered the first precinct police station in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, just blocks away from his longtime Weinstein Co. offices.

He remained silent even though the reporters and TV news crews camped outside of the police department shouted questions at him. Full story I Accusers react.

Morgan Freeman fallout...

► The CNN news break: "In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of this investigation, eight of whom said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behavior by Freeman."

+ SAG-AFTRA review: "Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union's most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time."

+ Losing sponsors: Ad Age reports that, "Marketers are beginning to distance themselves from Morgan Freeman following allegations of inappropriate behavior. Visa said Thursday it was suspending all marketing featuring the actor, while TransLink, the Vancouver transit system, said it would be pausing its collaboration."

Elsewhere in film...

► Lucasfilm developing Boba Fett movie. James Mangold is writing and will direct a Star Wars stand-alone movie centered on the bounty hunter and fan-favorite. Simon Kinberg will co-write and produce the project, sources say.

► Universal wins James Bond int'l bidding. After a battle amongst majors, the studio has nabbed the international distribution rights to the 25th installment of the franchise. Domestic will be handled by MGM/Annapurna.

► Netflix reteams with Dee Rees for Didion drama. The streamer will back the director and distribute the adaptation of the Joan Didion book The Last Thing He Wanted, which is set to star Anne Hathaway.

► Disney's Incredibles 2 hits tracking. The sequel is aiming for a huge box-office debut of $140M-plus in North America. If so, that would make it the best domestic start ever for an animated movie, exceeding the $135M launch of Finding Dory.

^Which films could screen at Venice Film Fest this year? The possibilities include Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle's First Man, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers, Mike Leigh's Peterloo and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favorite. And more.

► China names new head of film bureau. Veteran bureaucrat Wang Xiaohui has been named the head of the newly restructured bureau, which was integrated under the Propaganda Department in March.

► Lionsgate beats earnings forecast. The Motion Picture Group saw revenue fall 35 percent to $424.9M, against a year-earlier $654M, on a smaller theatrical slate. But the studio exceeded Wall Street forecasts after acquiring Starz to raise its profile in the TV space.

► Netflix's Ibiza comedy, reviewed. Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson play friends on a sex- and drugs-filled Spanish vacation in this raunchy film. The takeaway: "Not much of a party."

► Shia LaBeouf's meta-biopic adds to cast. Maika Monroe has joined the cast of Honey Boy. Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe are already shooting the indie that was co-written by LaBeouf and tells a story about LaBeouf's relationship with his father.

► Red Granite goes missing From Papillon poster. The troubled company’s name is absent from the credits of the big-budget remake that was the only film left on its slate after becoming embroiled in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. Details.