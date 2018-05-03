What Matters in Hollywood Today

Will the Cannes amFar Gala survive Harvey Weinstein's fall? Tatiana Siegel writes:

The disgraced mogul was the driving force behind the glitzy Hotel du Cap charity benefit. Now, as the event reels from dual scandals, regular attendees question its future: "I don't think the gala can, or should, ever be the same."

The question now remains: Can the star-studded event, which has raised more than $210 million for amfAR's programs and propelled the group's efforts into the international media spotlight, recover from its Weinstein connection? With amfAR scrambling to distance itself from a two-pronged scandal, this year's gala, the group's biggest fundraiser of the year, will pose a critical test for its viability moving forward. Full story.

The new Cannes power producers list: Meet the 25 players who can actually get an independent movie made. These key financiers, from Megan Ellison to Len Blavatnik to Charles King, have the taste, savvy and, most important, the money to say yes to a film project — and really mean it. See the list.

Avengers: Infinity War box-office update...

Heading toward a billion: The Disney/Marvel movie is approaching $1 billion at the worldwide box office faster than any film in history after finishing Tuesday with $808.4 million in global ticket sales, including clearing the $300 million mark domestically in record time. Box-office observers say the movie will hit $1 billion Friday or Saturday.

MoviePass reverts...

Back to normal: MoviePass has decided to sell 30 tickets for the price of one again. On its website, the service is advertising what it's now calling "MoviePass Unlimited," which is the plan that made the company famous in August: $9.95 per month for a ticket each day. Details.

Cineplex CEO questions MoviePass...

Skepticism: "Their offering keeps changing,” said Ellis Jacob. “So, as a consumer, I don't know how [MoviePass] will continue to deliver, because they started off with one program, they changed to another program, and their latest program won't allow you to see a movie more than once.”

Relativity Media will file for bankruptcy again...

Chapter 11: Relativity Media has struck an agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to UltraV Holdings LLC, a joint venture of funds of asset management firm Sound Point Capital Management and RMRM Holdings. They will buy the firm for an undisclosed price tag.

Fantasia Film Fest lineup...

Genre galore: The upcoming 22nd edition includes world premieres for the horror anthology movie Nightmare Cinema, the Indonesian western Buffalo Boys, the New Zealand time-travel comedy Mega Time Squad and the Blumhouse thriller Cam. Full lineup.

A Trump movie is happening...

Big screen: Trump is getting the big-screen treatment in a film called The Apprentice that will dramatize his rise to power, focusing on his early influences like attorney Roy Cohn. Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman has been tapped to write the original screenplay for Amy Baer, who is producing the pic through her Gidden Media.

RBG doc's corporate benefactors...

Buying out theaters: Bank of America, Lyft and Salesforce are among more than 60 companies, law firms and advocacy organizations buying out at least 70 showtimes of RBG, a new doc chronicling the life and accomplishments of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The screening program kicks off this weekend when RBG commences its run in select cinemas. Read more.

Elsewhere in film...

► Paul Giamatti boards Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise: The actor, who previously worked with Johnson in the earthquake movie San Andreas, is reteaming with the box-office star for the upcoming Disney theme park ride-to-film adaptation.

► Jake Tapper film enlists Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom: Eastwood, Bloom and Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom will star in Millennium Media's Afghan war action film The Outpost, based on a book by Tapper.

► Dora the Explorer finds its Dora: Isabela Moner has been tapped to play Dora for Paramount’s live-action feature adaptation written by Nick Stoller (The Muppets, Neighbors).

► Jesse Eisenberg's and Imogen Poots' sci-fi thriller: The duo have boarded the Irish sci-fi thriller Vivarium, in which they’ll play a couple who “become trapped in a maze of identical homes and forced to raise an otherworldly child."

► Ben Kingsley will play Salvador Dali: The Oscar- winner has signed on to play the surrealist painter in Mary Harron's Dali Land; Lesley Manville will play Dali's domineering wife and muse, Gala.

► Plan B and A24 team up again: Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors are starring in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a drama that reteams Brad Pitt’s Plan B banner with A24; the two studios previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning Moonlight.

► Gotti trailer: John Travolta dodges the law as the infamous mobster John Gotti. Watch.

Introducing...

A new film festival: The City of Beverly Hills will be the home of a newly created film festival aimed at bridging Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach. The Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival is slated to take place Nov. 1-4, with The Paley Center for Media as its home base.

The first two days will feature screenings and programming for industry professionals, and organizers confirm that Paramount Pictures intends to premiere a new restoration of its 1953 classic War of the Worlds. Details.