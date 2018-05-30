What Matters in Hollywood Today

On Tuesday, veteran writer Dave Caplan expected to wake up and go to work on what would be the first day of prep on TV's No. 1 show. Instead, he ended the day without a job after ABC, following a racist tweet by star Roseanne Barr, canceled the show. He recalls the whirlwind day:

"We knew that it was going to be a kind of a bittersweet greeting of the new writers because we had really wonderful talent scheduled to write the next 13 episodes. We also knew that we couldn't start today. We hadn't found out that ABC had canceled the show yet, but we also knew that none of us were in the frame of mind to start writing the show under the circumstances....

"We found out first through the press. We weren't sure if it was accurate. But then we heard from Tom Werner that the show was canceled. We all knew it was a possibility but the suddenness of it was a shock." Inside the writers room.

+ Reruns dropped from networks. Viacom's Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT pulled reruns from their respective schedules as did Hulu. A rep said: "We support ABC’s decision and are removing the show from Hulu."

+ Roseanne Barr's latest explanation. She blamed her racist messages attacking Valerie Jarrett on "ambien tweeting." "[Guys] I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far...." Details.

+ Barr's agency drops her. "We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency," ICM Partners wrote in an internal note to all employees.

+ Was it inevitable? Daniel Feinberg writes: "ABC shouldn't be expressing outrage at one tweet. The network should be expressing disappointment at an employee who cost the company millions and cost dozens of extremely talented co-workers their livelihoods by not being able to resist being reprehensibly racist, when merely being tangentially gross was apparently condoned." Full column.

Elsewhere in TV...

► AMC's Walking Dead franchise face is leaving. Andrew Lincoln will exit the zombie drama in its upcoming ninth season, sources confirm. Meanwhile, co-star Norman Reedus is in the midst of negotiating a rich deal that will pay him more than $20M as he will become the new No. 1 on the call sheet.

► Netflix picks up Locke and Key. After eight years and multiple writers and outlets, IDW's beloved comic is finally coming to the small screen. Sources say that Netflix is near a series-order deal for the drama based on Joe Hill's graphic novel from showrunner Carlton Cuse.

► E! cancels The Arrangement. The show debuted last year to an impressive 1.3M total viewers with three days of DVR. The second season returned in March and slipped considerably from the first.

► BBC casts Death and Nightingales. Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys are set to lead the three-part drama, which will be adapted and directed by Allan Cubitt. Filming will begin this summer in Northern Ireland.

Quoted: "It's not The Obama Network, it's not the MSNBC shift. There's no political slate to the programming," — Netflix's Ted Sarandos, saying the Obamas will be producing "entertainment," not news, as part of the multiyear deal.

^Comcast's weakness in its hunt for Fox assets: Big debt. Analysts say they're concerned that Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts might be too willing to take on a pile of debt to beat his rival Disney as the companies gear up for what's likely to be a ferocious battle to gain ownership of large parts of Fox.

+ Disney, Fox set July 10 shareholder votes on $52.4B deal. But Fox says it "may postpone" its shareholder meeting in Manhattan, N.Y., in case Comcast goes ahead with a competing offer or the like.

+ James Murdoch on post-deal plans: "I'm really focused on trying to land the plane," he said at the Recode conference Tuesday, though he did acknowledge that he tends to switch jobs every five years or so, and "I think it's time to do something new."

► National Amusements adds new details of CBS feud in lawsuit. Shari Redstone earlier pitched Leslie Moonves on merging CBS and Viacom, and then possibly selling the combined entity, the complaint reveals.

► NBC launches directing initiative for unscripted. Intended for female and ethnically diverse talent with at least one directing credit, the program will help feed the pipeline for new talent behind the camera on alternative series on NBC.

► Behind the deal: How Fox body-slammed rivals for WWE rights. It first sparked to life when Peter Rice phoned Nick Khan (repping WWE) and asked to meet should NBCU not exercise an option to retain SmackDown. NBCU had the right to match any offer of $200M or less per year; Fox came in with $205M. Details.