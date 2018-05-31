What Matters in Hollywood Today

The abrupt cancellation of Roseanne will not come cheap, as several sources suggest that ABC and parent company Disney could be on the hook for "tens of millions of dollars," Lesley Goldberg writes:

The stars: Per multiple insiders, reps for the stars, including Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, who recently negotiated new deals for the 11th season at $300,000 an episode (up from $250,000 a year before), are expecting to still be compensated for at least 10 episodes of the season since, as many note, "Their options were exercised." Or at least that's the case they intend to make if ABC opts not to pay them for the jettisoned season. "They'll lawyer up if they have to," says a source with ties to the show.

The writers: What's less clear is if and how the writing staff will be compensated. Only a very select few — and maybe even just one — have a clause in their contracts that requires that they be paid for a minimum number of episodes, in this case 10, regardless of whether anything gets produced. (The scrapped 11th season was due to run 13 episodes, up from nine.) The remainder of the writing staff is contractually obligated to be paid only for produced episodes, of which there were none. Full story.

► Nat Geo programming president exiting. At the company for four years, Tim Pastore will be replaced temporarily by exec Geoff Daniels before a permanent solution is found. His memo to staff.

► Apple orders Emily Dickinson comedy series. The tech giant has given a straight-to-series order for Dickinson, from Paul Lee's wiip, Anonymous Content, Michael Sugar and David Gordon Green. Hailee Steinfeld will star.

► ABC planning on The Middle spinoff. Fresh off the show's nine-season run and May series finale, the broadcast network is near a deal for a spinoff revolving around Eden Sher's Sue Heck.

► Lionsgate developing Primates of Park Avenue. The studio is teaming with author Wednesday Martin to develop a half-hour comedy based on her best-seller from Simon & Schuster. A network is not yet attached.

Quoted: "I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend." — Tom Arnold, speaking about the racist tweets sent by his ex-wife, Roseanne Barr, and the subsequent cancellation of the hit ABC show.

Quoted, Part II: "Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response." — Donald Trump, keeping up his pressure on the Disney CEO after the cancellation of Roseanne.

^Netflix's David Letterman show gets Howard Stern to open up. The radio star spoke about his struggles with OCD, anger and betraying the trust of friends and loved ones during a period when he focused intensely on his career at the expense of his personal life. Full story.

► Viacom makes a bet on live events. The company is expanding revenue streams for events like SlimeFest and ClusterFest, with Comedy Central boss Kent Alterman saying live experiences help "solidify brand affinity."

► ABC sued over Michael Jackson TV special. "The estate of Michael Jackson on Wednesday sued ABC and parent company Disney, saying a two-hour documentary on the singer's last days improperly used the King of Pop's songs," the Associated Press reports.

► Netflix's Kimmy Schmidt final episodes to air in 2019. Co-showrunner Robert Carlock has revealed that the second half of season four, initially expected to arrive later this year, will instead likely drop next year.

► New TV ad measure index launching. Kristin Dolan's data company 605, in which cable giant Charter has an investment, has debuted The 605 Impact Index, which promises to measure the impact of advertising on branding and sales.

*About The Americans finale last night. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys open up about why the FX show's gut-wrenching twist was the perfect end. Q&A.

Also: Where the Emmys race stands right now. Scott Feinberg offers his latest assessment of the Emmys race days before nomination voting begins. In the top comedy category, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Atlanta (FX), Barry (HBO), Black-ish (ABC) and Silicon Valley (HBO) are among frontrunners.