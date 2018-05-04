What Matters in Hollywood Today

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings addressed the Cannes controversy while speaking in France, writes Rhonda Richford:

"We made mistakes": Reed Hastings signaled a strategy shift following the conflict surrounding Cannes. "At times we have a reputation as a disruptor, and sometimes we make mistakes," Hastings said about the ongoing controversy preventing Netflix films from being shown at the festival.

He continued: ”I think we got into a more difficult situation with the Cannes Film Festival than we meant to because, you know, we're not trying to disrupt the movie system; we are trying to make our members happy. We make our content for them." Read more.

Harvey Weinstein team's new addition...

It's Alan Dershowitz: "I have been retained to consult with Benjamin Brafman, Esquire who is representing Harvey Weinstein," Dershowitz states in a declaration. "I have agreed to consult on the specific issue of Mr. Brafman’s access to his client’s [Weinstein's] personal and business emails....” Read more.

Miramax's wallet...

New credit line: Miramax has secured a $300 million revolving, multi-bank credit facility that extends for five years. The deal will allow the studio to ramp up its slate to produce and finance four to six films a year as well as deficit finance two to three television series per year.

Weekend box-office preview...

More Infinity War: The tentpole is slotted to earn north of $100 million to $125 million in its sophomore weekend after opening to a record-breaking debut last weekend. On Friday or Saturday, Infinity War will become the fastest film in history to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Elsewhere: The Overboard remake is tracking to earn $10 million to $15 million in its debut, while Jason Reitman's Tully, starring Charlize Theron, will go after the specialty crowd when rolling out in approximately 1,300 cinemas for an estimated $3 million to $4 million. Read more.

Looking ahead to Solo: The upcoming Star Wars stand-alone film is looking at a $160 million-plus haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, which would be a historic start — the current Memorial Day record holder is Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End with $139.8 million. Full story.

European film report...

Hollywood's market share slips: The European box office held steady last year, with revenue hitting $8.4 billion in 2017. European films gained ground, but Hollywood completely dominated at the top of the box- office food chain: Of the top 10 films in Europe last year, all were U.S. studio titles, with one exception: Dunkirk. Leading the pack was Despicable Me 3.

Country breakdown: France and the U.K. led the way, with local titles accounting for 37 percent of French ticket sales, and a whopping 37.4 percent in Britain. Overall, there was not a single non-English-language feature to make it into the top 20. Read more.

MoviePass' competition...

Cutting rates: Sinemia, a MoviePass competitor well known in Europe, has slashed its prices to about half what its more famous competitor charges, though its subscribers still get nothing close to a movie ticket per day. The new plan costs $4.99 per month, which gets users a single ticket monthly, or $6.99 for two tickets.

Elsewhere in film...

► Benedict Cumberbatch's Cold War spy drama: He’ll star in the upcoming thriller Ironbark, based on the real-life story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War.

► J.J. Abrams, Paramount plot superhero thriller: With his World War II zombie movie Overlord already catching early buzz, director Julius Avery is now in negotiations to helm The Heavy, a superhero movie Abrams' Bad Robot is producing for Paramount.

► Mandy Moore's World War II drama: The This Is Us star is in talks to join Roland Emmerich's Midway — the story of the battle of Midway as told by the leaders and the soldiers who participated.

► Liam Neeson's next thriller: The actor has signed on to star in Charlie Johnson in the Flames, a war novel adaptation to be directed by Tarik Saleh.

► Issa Rae joins coming-of-age comedy: The Insecure star is joining Black-ish actress Marsai Martin in Tracy Oliver's (Girls Trip) Little, centered on a woman who gets the chance to relive a carefree life as her younger self when adulthood becomes too much.

► Jenny Slate's romancer: The Obvious Child star and Alex Sharp are set to feature in The Sunlit Night, a coming-of-age drama that also stars Gillian Anderson and Zach Galifianakis.

► Tina Turner doc in the works: The film — heading to the market in Cannes — will be the first to tell the story of the iconic What's Love Got to do With It singer.

► The MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are here: Black Panther topped the list of nominees on the film side, while Stranger Things was the one to beat on the TV side. See the full list.