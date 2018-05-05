What Matters in Hollywood Today
The Weekender: CBS gets hit with a lawsuit for its role in the Charlie Rose saga. Plus: Solo earns big first-day ticket sales, TV productions escape L.A. and Hollywood gathers in New York for the Frieze art fair. — Ray Rahman
-
CBS in Hot Water
Both the network and Charlie Rose are being sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, writes Ashley Cullins:
On the heels of an explosive Washington Post report that claims more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, Charlie Rose and CBS are being sued by three women who allege they were harassed by the ousted host.
Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Chelsea Wei are suing Rose and the network alleging "blatant and repeated sexual harassment" and unlawful retaliation.
Claims: They all claim they were subjected to physical and verbal sexual harassment by Rose, including that he would caress them and kiss them on the cheek and boast about his sexual conquests. They also claim Rose verbally abused them. Both McNeal and Wei say he referred to them as a "fucking idiot."
Looking the other way: The suit claims Rose has been engaging in workplace sexual harassment since at least 1986, when seven female employees sued the network, and CBS has continually looked the other way. The plaintiffs are suing for discrimination and harassment and retaliation. Read more.
+ CBS News accused of "sexist double standards" in discrimination dispute. Former CBS Evening News associate director Erin Gee is suing the network, claiming she was passed over for an opportunity because she's a woman and was retaliated against by being removed from the show for filing a discrimination complaint.
She also claims the network allowed emails relevant to her complaints to "disappear." Read more.
-
'Solo' Early Tracking
The film may be off to a strong start after tickets went on sale yesterday, writes Aaron Couch:
Solo is the No. 2 movie this year in terms of 24 hours of presales, only trailing Avengers: Infinity War on both Fandango and Atom Tickets.
Fandango also reports that Solo has sold double the tickets that Marvel and Disney's Black Panther did in its first 24 hours. Black Panther, which is currently the highest grossing film of the year with $1.3 billion worldwide, holds the No. 3 spot in terms of 2018 24-hour presales on Fandango. Read more.
In other film news...
► Peter Rabbit 2 in the works. Sony Pictures is making a sequel, dating the next installment for Feb. 7, 2020. Will Gluck, who directed the first movie, will return to write and direct the sequel.
► John Lithgow enters the Pet Sematary remake: Lithgow will play Jud Crandall, a kindly neighbor to a big city family that moves into the country, next to an old burial ground. Fred Gwynne played the part in the 1989 original.
► Tom Hanks' sci-fi movie has a release date: Amblin Entertainment's Bios, starring Hanks as the last man on earth, will hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2020.
► Martin Freeman joins Diane Kruger in an espionage thriller: Freeman will star opposite Kruger in The Operative, an international spy film from writer-director Yuval Adler.
► Olivia de Havilland takes FX Feud to California Supreme Court: The 101-year-old actress isn't giving up in her legal fight with Ryan Murphy and FX. Read more.
-
TV Pilot Odds
These hot pilots have the best chance to land on the networks' 2018-19 schedule. Lesley Goldberg writes:
1. Katie Holmes seems closer than ever to returning to her first broadcast series since Dawson's Creek as Fox’s untitled FBI drama from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love is considered the safest bet.
2. After landing pilot season's most in-demand actor, Damon Wayans Jr., with a massive deal, expect the untitled Austen Earl and Tim McAuliffe CBS family comedy to get a series pickup. The Happy Endings alum, who has ownership points on the series, stars as a business manager to a superstar musician who moves in with him and his wife. See the rest.
Escape from L.A....
Get out: From Westworld in Ventura County to 13 Reasons Why in Marin County, some of TV's biggest shows are leaving Los Angeles to take advantage of other parts of California thanks to the state's revamped $1.55 billion film tax incentives program.
TV production has scooped up 60 percent of the funds allocated to it, with a whopping 31 series currently taking advantage of the program.
“With TV, they have their stages and do so much in a short period of time, it’s logistically difficult to go far,” says film commissioner Amy Lemisch, noting that it’s more common for features to shoot outside the TMZ. “Nonetheless, we’re seeing a large list of shows doing that.” See where they're shooting.
In other TV news...
► Michelle Monaghan's Netflix series: The True Detective grad has been cast as the female lead of Netflix drama series Messiah, a 21st century political thriller about the world’s reaction to a man from the Middle East who claims he’s sent from God.
► ABC renews American Idol: The show, expensively revived by the network from its original Fox incarnation, will return for another season at its new home. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest will all be back as well.
► NBC's new medical drama: The network has handed out its first pilot-to-series order of the season to medical drama New Amsterdam. Ryan Eggold and Janet Montgomery star in the series, inspired by New York's Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America.
► Disney Channel's new comedy: The network has given the green light to the live-action series Coop and Cami Ask the World, about two middle-school siblings who make nearly all of their decisions by crowdsourcing opinions online.
-
Stars Scout Frieze New York
The Endeavor-owned art fair's early 2019 L.A. debut was a hot topic among collectors and gallery owners at the event, Laura van Straaten writes:
Scarlett Johansson turned the most heads as she scouted L.A.’s David Kordansky gallery. (By the end of the first day, the gallery reportedly sold a half-dozen photographs.) Also on site were multihyphenate creatives John Krasinski, Swizz Beatz (known to collect and paint) and Raf Simons.
In the morning hours, Michael Bloomberg, still suited like a statesman and sporting a green-striped tie, stood by Gagosian’s grand booth in what seemed to be a receiving line of people. But it was Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel who set the tone. Read more.
The plastic surgery wars...
L.A. vs. Europe: Though the French haven’t earned a reputation over the years for being modest, when it comes to plastic surgery, they are positively demure in contrast to Angelenos. “My patients in France live in fear of the Hollywood look,” says Parisian plastic surgeon Olivier Claude.
“Sophie Marceau is in her 50s and looks wonderful — nobody knows what she had done. People in the U.S. think Nicole Kidman and Megan Fox look good, but we think they look overdone.”
Christophe Lepage, also a plastic surgeon based in Paris, adds, “An actress here [in France] wants to look her age but better: Isabelle Huppert just had a face-lift and looks healthier and more relaxed. In L.A., they want to look younger. We think if a facelift shows, it’s a disaster.” Full story.
What else we're reading...
— "On Fox News of all places, damaging moments for Trump." Michael Grynbaum writes: "That safe-space bubble popped — in dramatic, headline-making fashion." [New York Times]
— "Who strikes fear into Silicon Valley? Margrethe Vestager, Europe's antitrust enforcer." Sarah Lyall writes: "If not a household name in the United States, Vestager, a native of Denmark, is perhaps the world’s most famous (or infamous, depending on where you stand) regulator." [New York Times]
— "A brief visit to the paranoid world of NRATV." James Parker writes: "The online streaming service of the National Rifle Association is part lifestyle channel, part gun-lobby orifice — and it wants to make you buy firearms." [The Atlantic]
— "Infinity War could finally tear Marvel film and TV apart." Alex McLevy writes: "By the time Joss Whedon openly admitted in 2016 that any remaining relationship between the films and TV shows would always be a one-way street from the former to the latter, the rift between the two halves of Marvel Studios was obvious." [AV Club]
— "Killing Eve is doing something TV shows rarely do anymore." Josef Adalian on the BBC America show's ratings success. [Vulture]
— "R. Kelly and other bad men in music we need to mute." Amy Zimmerman writes: "From Chris Brown to Ted Nugent, there are many, many others who don’t deserve our time and money." [Daily Beast]
— "How Paper Boi became the star of Atlanta." Justin Charity writes: "The laconic rapper has superseded Donald Glover’s Earn to create a portrayal of a slow-boiling music stardom." [The Ringer]
From the archives...
Today in 2000: Gladiator hits theaters. THR's review: “Emphasizing brawn over brain and spectacle over intimacy, Ridley Scott's Gladiator nevertheless is an impressive accomplishment in its re-creation not only of the golden age of the Roman Empire but of the unspeakable brutality with which one of the world's greatest states conducted its business.” Full review.
Today's Birthdays: Adele, 30, Henry Cavill, 35, Vincent Kartheiser, 39, Brian Williams, 59, Kurt Loder, 73.