What Matters in Hollywood Today

Both the network and Charlie Rose are being sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, writes Ashley Cullins:

On the heels of an explosive Washington Post report that claims more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, Charlie Rose and CBS are being sued by three women who allege they were harassed by the ousted host.

Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Chelsea Wei are suing Rose and the network alleging "blatant and repeated sexual harassment" and unlawful retaliation.

Claims: They all claim they were subjected to physical and verbal sexual harassment by Rose, including that he would caress them and kiss them on the cheek and boast about his sexual conquests. They also claim Rose verbally abused them. Both McNeal and Wei say he referred to them as a "fucking idiot."

Looking the other way: The suit claims Rose has been engaging in workplace sexual harassment since at least 1986, when seven female employees sued the network, and CBS has continually looked the other way. The plaintiffs are suing for discrimination and harassment and retaliation. Read more.

+ CBS News accused of "sexist double standards" in discrimination dispute. Former CBS Evening News associate director Erin Gee is suing the network, claiming she was passed over for an opportunity because she's a woman and was retaliated against by being removed from the show for filing a discrimination complaint.

She also claims the network allowed emails relevant to her complaints to "disappear." Read more.