What Matters in Hollywood Today

In his first interview since being fired from Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor tells Seth Abramovitch, "I was mean, I was difficult," but takes aim at claims of harassment in one of the murkiest episodes of the #MeToo era:

“What I said was that she was a disgruntled assistant,” Tambor says of his former personal assistant Van Barnes. “I think that was generous of me. I dispute her account. I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless. But as for the other stuff, absolutely not.”

“I drove myself and my castmates crazy,” Tambor continues, addressing his behavior on set and the allegations by actress Trace Lysette. “Lines got blurred. I was difficult. I was mean. I yelled at Jill — she told me recently she was afraid of me. The assistant directors. I was rude to my assistant. I was moody. Sometimes I didn’t talk at all.”

“And this is where the reader says, ‘So what?’ You know? ‘You’re coming in from the Palisades, you drive in, you get a good paycheck, you get to play one of the best roles in the world. So. What.’”

“But I was scared, because I was a cisgender male playing Maura Pfefferman. And my whole thing was, ‘Am I doing it right? Am I doing it right? Am I doing it right?’ To the point that I worried myself to death.” Full story.

Stars and storms: Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon and Alec Baldwin were all on-hand for a seven-minute Trump World sketch — but the headline was a cameo from none other than Stormy Daniels. Watch.

Donald Glover does it all: Glover served as both host and musical guest (under his stage name Childish Gambino), with pals Zoe Kravitz and Daniel Kaluuya introducing him before the musical performance segments. He took on Kanye West; starred in a Migos parody called “Friendos”; debuted a new song (complete with an explosive new music video) called “This Is America.”

Old friends: The NYPD Blue and L.A. Law casts as well as many others (including David Milch, Kim Delaney and Gordon Clapp) came out to honor the late TV legend, who had building No. 1 on the Fox lot renamed in his honor. Read more.

► AMC sets Dietland companion with host Aisha Tyler: In a move that takes its postgame strategy a step further, the network has ordered Unapologetic, a post-episode talk show that’ll feature Tyler leading a topical discussion around the broader, female-centric issues and themes explored in Dietland. Details.

► Rep Sheet Roundup: T.I. has left CAA for APA.… YouTube star Grace Helbig has left WME for UTA, which also has added BuzzFeed’s Shanique Bonelli-Moore to its corporate communications team.… Power stylist Micaela Erlanger has signed with publicity firm ID.… Insecure’s Yvonne Orji has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for management. More here.