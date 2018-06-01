What Matters in Hollywood Today

Now that CBS shareholders have been teased with the possibility of wresting control of the broadcast company from Shari Redstone, they are going to court to make it happen, Eriq Gardner writes:

The fight: For a few weeks now, Leslie Moonves and Redstone have been battling it out in court and in board meetings. With a potential CBS-Viacom merger in the background, a special committee of CBS' board of directors is asserting independence from its controlling stockholder — Redstone's National Amusements Inc. — and has voted to dilute NAI's 80 percent voting stake by issuing a dividend.

The arguments: Redstone alleges the vote is invalid because the company's bylaws have been amended. CBS alleges that the amended bylaws are invalid because they are inequitable and impermissible under Delaware corporate law. In short, it's a mess.

Also: It will come as no surprise to see Class A stockholders (Redstone) and Class B stockholders (everyone else) now directly engaging in litigation with each other. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► TBS under pressure from Trump over Samantha Bee. The president tweets about Bee's apology for using a slur against Ivanka Trump: "Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard..."

► FX to bring Lil Dicky to small screen. The cabler has handed out a pilot order to the untitled comedy starring the rapper-comedian. The show hails from the all-star team of Jeff Schaffer, Kevin Hart and Scooter Braun.

► Syfy picks up Resident Alien. The cabler has given a pilot order to an adaptation of the dark comic. It will be adapted for the small screen by Chris Sheridan alongside Dark Horse Entertainment president Mike Richardson.

Quoted: "I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my 'likes' on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive." — Garrett Yrigoyen, an ABC Bachelorette contestant who liked Instagram posts that mocked undocumented immigrants; the trans community; liberal feminists; and that spread misinformation about Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg.

^Cosby accuser set to break silence. Jeremy Barr emails: Tonight, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand will break her 13-year silence and speak with NBC News' Kate Snow on Dateline. Snow shared the story behind the story with THR.

+ "For years, I’ve covered the story of women making allegations against Bill Cosby and Andrea had seen that coverage," Snow said. "I attended parts of last year’s trial and this year’s retrial. This spring, I wrote Andrea a personal letter just before I watched her testify. Days after the verdict, she agreed to sit down with me.” Early video.

► CNN fires back at Morgan Freeman's lawyer. The network called a letter from Freeman attorney Robert M. Schwartz "rife with empty speculation, overheated rhetoric and in some instances plainly false assertions."

► Fox's Last Man Standing revival brings back showrunner. Kevin Abbott, who served as the Tim Allen comedy's third showrunner, will return in the same capacity for its recently announced seventh season.

► SAG-AFTRA netcode contract talks begin. The agreement covers unscripted and non-primetime fare. The current iteration of the contract has been in effect for over three years and expires June 30.

*R.I.P., Sid Cohen. The veteran television executive, who handled the syndication business for MGM, King World Productions and Paramount Pictures, died Tuesday in Marina del Rey. He was 84. Full obit.

Also: Still thinking about that Americans finale? So are THR TV critics Daniel Fienberg and Tim Goodman, who chat at length about the twists, turns and resolution of the "powerful" FX series ender. Full conversation.