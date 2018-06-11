What Matters in Hollywood Today
What's news: The Band's Visit topped all contenders with 10 wins at the Tonys last night. Plus: Ocean's 8 runs off with a solid heist, the Producers Guild elects new presidents and developers are gearing up for the start of E3. — Erik Hayden
^The Tony Awards. At Broadway's biggest night, there were surprises, winning hosts and bit of De Niro and Springsteen:
+ The winners. The Band's Visit took the trophy for best musical, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two won best play. Overall, The Band's Visit was the night's biggest winner, with a total of 10 wins, followed by Potter with six and Angels in America with three. Full winners list I Snubs.
+ The surprises. Scott Feinberg writes: The showing of The Band's Visit exceeded even its supporters' most optimistic hopes. Indeed, the last time a show won best musical, best actor in a musical and best actress in a musical, as The Band's Visit did with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, was 15 years ago when Hairspray! managed the feat. Awards analysis.
+ The show. David Rooney writes: Hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban aced their duties on their own terms, displaying terrific chemistry and making it less about themselves than their enthusiasm as out-and-proud theater geeks. TV review.
+ The ratings. The show earned an overnight 4.8 rating among metered market households. That's virtually even with 2017, up an incremental 2 percent. The previous year's show fetched 6M viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 once complete numbers came in. Early numbers.
[icon:rambling] Also: Robert De Niro's bleeped moment. The actor, who received a standing ovation, twice used an expletive to refer to the president while introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance. Details.
-
'Ocean's' Great
Proving that fanboy-centric tentpoles aren't the only summer box-office jewels, the female-fronted Ocean's 8 opened over the weekend to a series-best, Pamela McClintock writes:
+ Ocean's female fueled: The Warner Bros. film opened to $41.5M to easily place No. 1 in North America and earned a B+ CinemaScore. Women, as well as older moviegoers, fueled the film's opening: Females made up nearly 70 percent of the audience, while nearly 70 percent of ticket buyers were 25 and older.
+ Jurassic rules abroad. There was big action overseas as Universal/Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bowed to $151.1M from its first 48 markets. (That doesn't include China, where it rolls out next weekend.) Put another way, the dinos have already passed up Solo.
+ Hotel Artemis bombs. The drama nabbed $3.2M despite a star-studded cast that includes Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum and more. Weekend wrap I Ocean's cut cameos.
Elsewhere in film...
► China box office: Indian cinema's hot streak. Imported Bollywood hit Toilet: A Love Story earned $9.1M, narrowly beating holdover romantic comedy How Long Will I Love U with $8.5M. Weekend wrap.
► A24's Hereditary sharply dividing audiences. Despite a $13M box office opening and being hailed by critics, the title earned a dismal D+ CinemaScore. A few theories about why the measure is so low.
► Warner Bros. adds to It: Chapter 2 cast. Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice spokesman in the zany ads, has been cast as Mike Hanlon, joining Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader in the film.
Quoted: "It shouldn’t go unnoticed that when this stripe of fan decides they don’t like a new take on an old favorite, they level their hate on the woman of color." — From Marc Bernardin's new column, "Toxic Fandom Is Killing Star Wars."
^Film critics are even less diverse than films. USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative finds that 82 percent of reviews in 2017 were written by white critics, and 77.8 percent by men. Full story.
► Inclusion riders discussed at Produced By. Women and minorities still make up a fraction of the work force on studio films, but the language and legal implications of contract requirements like inclusion riders are still being developed. Panel debate.
► Producers Guild elects new presidents. Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who ran unopposed, succeed outgoing presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary. It is the first time that two women have served as presidents of the guild.
► How Jim Gianopulos decides which movies to make. Speaking at Produced By, the Paramount chief said he asks, "What is the audience for this film?" And then considers, "What is the cost of this movie, what can it bear financially, what is the risk profile?" Details.
► Seattle Film Fest unveils winners. Won't You Be My Neighbor? won the best doc audience award, The Reports on Sarah and Saleem took home the grand jury prize and Inventing Tomorrow won the grand jury prize for doc. List.
*R.I.P. Eunice Gayson. The British actress who played the first Bond girl and the first to appear in two 007 films (Dr. No and From Russia With Love), has died. She was 90. Full obit.
-
Comedy Showrunners Roundtable
New: Alec Berg, Pamela Adlon, Whitney Cummings, Michael Schur, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Justin Simien speak with Lacey Rose and deconstruct the role and fate of humor. An excerpt:
Q: Many of you have been at this a while, working on shows like Seinfeld or the original Roseanne. What could you get away with then that you can't now?
MICHAEL SCHUR "When I started on The Office, which was my first job in L.A., the network had done some research. They asked people who considered themselves to be huge fans of a show..."
PAMELA ADLON "That's always bad."
SCHUR "They said how many episodes do you watch, and the answer was one in four."
SCHUR "So, the people who considered themselves die-hard fans of the show watched a quarter of the episodes and, as a result, [NBC was] telling us that we couldn't have anything serialized. And that was a problem because the Jim and Pam relationship was serialized...."
AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO "Yeah, on Gilmore Girls we had that, too. They didn't want it to be serialized, and it's like..."
SCHUR "I don't know what to tell ya." (Laughter.) Full roundtable.
Elsewhere in TV...
► Netflix orders Jason Katims space drama. The Friday Night Lights showrunner has landed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Away at the streaming giant, inspired by Chris Jones' Esquire story.
► TV creators call for more discussion about abortion in shows. Rina Mimoun (Everwood) and Mauricio Mota (East Los High) spoke about the depiction of abortion on television at ATX fest. Panel.
► SAG-AFTRA strikes deal for new broadcast contract. The tentative agreement with the four major networks, which will run through 2021, includes language limiting auditions/meetings in private hotel rooms.
► U.K. broadcast giants invest in streaming. BBC, ITV and Channel 4 said that they have signed a new five-year deal to invest $165M to "accelerate" digital terrestrial TV platform Freeview’s transition to "a fully hybrid platform" amid Netflix competition.
► Germany may see video on demand revenue spike. Research group Goldmedia sees "an unabated growth trajectory and boom in the pay VOD market” in the country with total revenue forecast to more than double from $1.3B in 2017 to $2.9B by 2023.
Also: Inside the Felicity 20-year reunion. At the ATX Fest, fan favorites gathered over the weekend and Scott Foley shared that he was originally cast to play Ben in the series. "What a shitty show that would have been!" Details.
-
Gearing Up for E3
Starting tomorrow: With massive displays and hands-on experiences from the top brands in gaming adorning the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center from wall to wall, the spectacle of E3 will be kicking off soon. Here's what developers are talking about this year. Full story.
From the archives...
+ Twenty five years ago today: On June 11, 1993, Steven Spielberg ushered in a new franchise with the launch of Jurassic Park. Flashback review.
Today's birthdays: Shia LaBeouf, 32, Dana Brunetti, 45, Jane Goldman, 48, Peter Dinklage, 49, Mehmet Oz, 58, Hugh Laurie, 59.