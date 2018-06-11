What Matters in Hollywood Today

Proving that fanboy-centric tentpoles aren't the only summer box-office jewels, the female-fronted Ocean's 8 opened over the weekend to a series-best, Pamela McClintock writes:

+ Ocean's female fueled: The Warner Bros. film opened to $41.5M to easily place No. 1 in North America and earned a B+ CinemaScore. Women, as well as older moviegoers, fueled the film's opening: Females made up nearly 70 percent of the audience, while nearly 70 percent of ticket buyers were 25 and older.

+ Jurassic rules abroad. There was big action overseas as Universal/Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bowed to $151.1M from its first 48 markets. (That doesn't include China, where it rolls out next weekend.) Put another way, the dinos have already passed up Solo.

+ Hotel Artemis bombs. The drama nabbed $3.2M despite a star-studded cast that includes Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum and more. Weekend wrap I Ocean's cut cameos.

► China box office: Indian cinema's hot streak. Imported Bollywood hit Toilet: A Love Story earned $9.1M, narrowly beating holdover romantic comedy How Long Will I Love U with $8.5M. Weekend wrap.

► A24's Hereditary sharply dividing audiences. Despite a $13M box office opening and being hailed by critics, the title earned a dismal D+ CinemaScore. A few theories about why the measure is so low.

► Warner Bros. adds to It: Chapter 2 cast. Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice spokesman in the zany ads, has been cast as Mike Hanlon, joining Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader in the film.

Quoted: "It shouldn’t go unnoticed that when this stripe of fan decides they don’t like a new take on an old favorite, they level their hate on the woman of color." — From Marc Bernardin's new column, "Toxic Fandom Is Killing Star Wars."

^Film critics are even less diverse than films. USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative finds that 82 percent of reviews in 2017 were written by white critics, and 77.8 percent by men. Full story.

► Inclusion riders discussed at Produced By. Women and minorities still make up a fraction of the work force on studio films, but the language and legal implications of contract requirements like inclusion riders are still being developed. Panel debate.

► Producers Guild elects new presidents. Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who ran unopposed, succeed outgoing presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary. It is the first time that two women have served as presidents of the guild.

► How Jim Gianopulos decides which movies to make. Speaking at Produced By, the Paramount chief said he asks, "What is the audience for this film?" And then considers, "What is the cost of this movie, what can it bear financially, what is the risk profile?" Details.

► Seattle Film Fest unveils winners. Won't You Be My Neighbor? won the best doc audience award, The Reports on Sarah and Saleem took home the grand jury prize and Inventing Tomorrow won the grand jury prize for doc. List.

*R.I.P. Eunice Gayson. The British actress who played the first Bond girl and the first to appear in two 007 films (Dr. No and From Russia With Love), has died. She was 90. Full obit.

Rep Sheet Roundup: Jimmy O. Yang has signed with WME … Tyrese Gibson has signed with APA … Ginuwine has signed with Buchwald … ICM Partners has hired Billy Hallock as managing director of its speakers division. More here.