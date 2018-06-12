What Matters in Hollywood Today

Jennifer Salke's plans to spend Amazon Studios' $4.5 billion war chest are coming into focus. The former NBC Entertainment president talks with Lesley Goldberg about her overall deals strategy. An excerpt:

How big do you see that overall deal stable being?

"We have unlimited resources to build the kind of writer's stable and creator's stable that will lead to success. I don't feel any limits on having to work within a budget. You're going to see an alternative to Netflix's volume..."

If you could poach one showrunner that you don't already have for Amazon, who would it be and why?

"I would have loved to have been here as the Ryan Murphy thing was starting, which was a long time ago. Maybe that would have ended up differently." Full interview.

Elsewhere in TV...

► MTV plans live-action Aeon Flux reboot. Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis is on board to pen the script and exec produce the drama alongside The Walking Dead's Gale Anne Hurd.

► HBO renews Succession for season two. The media mogul series has garnered a generally strong reaction from critics but early linear returns for the first episodes have been modest. With live-plus-3 tallies, the first episode averaged 785,000 viewers.

► Netflix orders Greek mythology drama. The streamer has given a 10-episode series order for Kaos, which hails from Charlie Covell and marks his second series for the platform after The End of the Fucking World.

Quoted: "[I]f you have been following along, you know that we started with four, and eventually went to five. One of those has been shelved." — Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, saying that one of the five unnamed successor shows is no longer active.

^CBS' Strange Angel, reviewed. The All Access new drama (premiering Thursday) delves into the life of Jack Parsons, rocket science pioneer and occult devotee. The takeaway: "An intriguing (slightly too) slow burn."

► Amazon plans Modern Love anthology. The streamer has handed out an eight-episode straight-to-series order for an anthology based on the New York Times column. John Carney (Once, Begin Again) will write and direct.

► Netflix directors ask judge to reject shareholder lawsuit. The plaintiff accuses the streamer's board members of not disclosing the streamer's liability on the tax front after allegedly rigging its compensation system with sham bonuses.

► Endeavor poaches Bozoma Saint John from Uber. The high profile exec is leaving the ridesharing app to join the parent company of talent agency WME as its new chief marketing officer. Details.

► Paul Feig's company orders Muslim-American series. Powderkeg has greenlit the digital shortform show East of La Brea. The project, the company's first original series, follows a Black Muslim and her Bangladeshi-American roommate.

New Comedy Actor Roundtable highlight: Tracy Morgan. The actor speaks about how his recent work was inspired by his near-death experience that put him in a coma for two weeks. "I survived the accident for a reason, to bring love." Full clip.