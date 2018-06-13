What Matters in Hollywood Today

What it means: During the antitrust trial where the Justice Department argued against the $85B merger between AT&T and Time Warner, there were plenty of naysayers who wondered whether the government truly had a winning strategy, Eriq Gardner writes:

+ The 172-page opinion. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon runs through the structure of the video programming and distribution industry. He outlines trends including the rise of over-the-top video content services and clearly seems swayed by the sweep of revolution in the air as he quotes Bob Dylan's observation, "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows." Legal analysis.

+ Path clears for Comcast. Disney, of course, has already agreed to pay Fox $52.4B for most of Fox, including the film and TV studio. Comcast has already muddied the waters by offering roughly $31B for all of Sky, and it likely will further disrupt Disney's plans by upping its bid. Full deals story.

+ "Shows a need to reboot antitrust laws." "A chorus of antitrust experts has already been calling for a fundamental rethinking of the prevailing laissez-faire approach to vertical mergers, and Judge Leon’s ruling is likely to amplify their critique," James B. Stewart writes. [New York Times]

+ "The case was idiotic," Holman W. Jenkins writes, "and yet it hung over the entire industry as a signal of what might be expected from the unpredictable and woolly Trump administration in a slew of deals coming down the pike. Let’s not over-intellectualize this: If a court had sided with the Justice Department in a case involving CNN’s parent company, Trump trustbusters would be tempted to play the same antibusiness, populist card against a bunch of proposed deals." [Wall Street Journal]

Elsewhere in TV...

► New Amazon chief steps up talent war with Netflix. Jennifer Salke's plan includes a strategy to use her deep relationships to build an "alternative" to the "volume" of its competitor. Full story.

► Starz renews Vida for season two. The cabler says the drama has earned the largest Hispanic audience composition for a premium series this year. A return date and episode count has not yet been determined.

► Comedy Central plans Reductress late-night show. The cabler has handed out a pilot order for The Reductress Hour, teaming with co-creators Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo. Abby Elliott will star as the show's in-character host.

► Sony TV reups Good Doctor showrunner's deal. David Shore has renewed his overall deal with the indie studio. Shore, whose deal expired in May, will create new projects while overseeing ABC's hit.

► FX nabs The Changeling. After a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding, the cabler is adapting Victor LaValle's novel. The project hails from Annapurna TV and will be penned by Kelly Marcel.

^TNT's Alienist stars on how the show spotlights the Gilded Age. Series director Jakob Verbruggen and castmembers Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans discuss prospects for a new season and how the Time's Up movement impacted the dark thriller. Q&A.

► Netflix orders three new unscripted series. The streaming giant has ordered ten episodes of comedy series The Fix, eight episodes of music series Westside and eight episodes of baking competition Sugar Rush. Details.

► FX inks Amy Seimetz to overall deal. The writer and helmer, who co-created The Girlfriend Experience and directed multiple episodes of Atlanta, will develop new TV projects for FX Productions.

► Showtime enlists Tara Lipinski for Kidding. The Olympic gold medal-winning ice skater has booked a story arc on the forthcoming Jim Carrey comedy series. Lipinski will play herself and appear in multiple episodes.

► Sony Pictures TV exec exits. Jeff Lerner is leaving his post as executive vp scripted development and international production to focus on production. His credits include Ugly Betty and The Nanny.

Where the Emmy race stands right now. Scott Feinberg is out with his latest heat index of the top contenders. The comedy series category is now led by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta, Barry, Black-ish, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and GLOW. Full forecast.