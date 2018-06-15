What Matters in Hollywood Today

New: NCIS: New Orleans producer CBS Television Studios is hiring an outside investigator to look into allegations of harassment and misconduct against Brad Kern, the former executive producer and showrunner of the CBS procedural, Maureen Ryan reports:

+ A new deal. At the same time, CBS Television Studios has inked a new two-year overall deal with Kern. He was previously the subject of two internal investigations by CBS, both of which began in 2016, not long after his arrival at the show in January of that year.

+ Background: He also was the focus of a December story in which more than a dozen insiders described an alleged pattern of misogynistic bullying, racially insensitive comments and harassing behavior during his time at NCIS: New Orleans and stretching back at least 15 years.

+ CBS responds: In a statement, CBS says it dealt with Kern's earlier issues. Amid the sexual harassment reckoning in Hollywood, the studio also has initiated a new, independent probe to look into the claims against Kern both then and now. Kern has subsequently hired crisis management publicist Howard Bragman. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► French TV giants to take on Netflix. France’s three major television groups are joining forces to create a joint OTT platform in the hopes it retains viewers. Public broadcaster France Televisions and privately owned M6 and TF1 groups will create an equally-owned joint venture as a stand-alone company.

► CBS' Star Trek: Discovery makes showrunner change. Out are Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts, who originally took over the role at the helm of the drama from Bryan Fuller. Exec producer Alex Kurtzman will take over on season two.

► Amazon inks Nicole Kidman to first look deal. The actress has signed a deal for her Blossom Films banner to develop film, TV and digital projects. The Jennifer Salke-led streamer noted that the two companies will work together to develop series as well as movies that will "engage viewers in theaters."

► Jerry Springer future uncertain as production halts after 27 years. The CW swooped in with a deal to air the series, but the order is currently just for repeats. Sources say the network is considering an order for more new episodes - but, as of now, staff members are looking for new jobs.

Quoted: "I know firsthand what it feels like to be red hot with top Hollywood productions fighting to hire you. I also know what it feels like when you get that chilly call informing you that the agency will no longer be representing you." — From a new column by RuPaul Andre Charles.

^Ryan Murphy is making good on a promise to American Horror Story viewers. The eighth season of his FX horror anthology will feature the highly anticipated crossover of earlier seasons Murder House and Coven.

► Showtime goes back to the 1980s with new order. The cabler has handed out a 10-episode series order to the comedy Black Monday. The project, starring Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, was developed with the title Ball Street.

► Fox casts Leah Remini in Middle America comedy. The actress has been tapped to star in an untitled show from the team behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Picked up with an off-cycle pilot order in May, the project revolves around a woman, her ex-husband and her new wife.

► HBO to skip San Diego Comic-Con. For the first time in years, the cabler has opted to sit out the July 18-22 pop culture confab. The decision means that there will be no panels for Game of Thrones or Westworld.

► NBC's This Is Us star previews cliffhanger. Susan Kelechi Watson discussed the Beth-centric ending of season two at the latest TV Talks panel at New York's 92nd Street Y. Full interview.

[icon:deals] Paradigm taps Pierre Brogan to lead unscripted TV efforts. The agent will lead representation and packaging efforts in the space. Brogan, who will be based in the agency's Beverly Hills office, began his career in Paradigm's nonscripted TV department. Details.