What Matters in Hollywood Today

New: The proposed Roseanne spinoff is still very much alive at ABC, and negotiations are said to have moved to a new phase thanks to concessions from its erstwhile star, Lesley Goldberg writes:

+ Progress: Sources say that Roseanne Barr has agreed in principle to walk away from the characters she helped create in order to allow Roseanne’s cast and crew to pursue a spinoff in the wake of the show’s May cancelation due to her racist tweets. ABC and producer Carsey-Werner are insisting that Barr not participate financially or creatively in the proposed spinoff.

+ "Go-away money": But since Barr would be entitled to substantial fees and backend on any spin-off of Roseanne, she must waive those rights before any such show could proceed. With Roseanne having tentatively agreed to do so, now the negotiation is over what, if any, one-time payment Barr should receive as “go-away money,” as one source puts it. Full story.

Elsewhere in TV...

► AT&T closes Time Warner deal. Turner CEO John Martin is exiting, as is former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who had intended to stay on as an adviser for up to a year. The new name will be WarnerMedia.

► Apple inks Oprah to big talent deal. The multi-year pact includes everything from film, TV, applications, books and other content that could easily be distributed on Apple's all-encompassing platform.

+ Tech bidders: Sources note that Winfrey landed at Apple in a competitive situation with other tech giants, likely including Netflix and Amazon, all pursuing similar deals.

Quoted: "But we each need to get $300k, at least. That's $600k total. And if I do it by myself, I need $600k." — Tiffany Haddish, on whether she'd host the Oscars with Maya Rudolph.

^Epix's Deep State, reviewed (premieres tomorrow). The new thriller has a solid lead in Mark Strong, but wastes too much time on bad domestic storylines to be better than warmed-over Homeland or 24. The takeaway: "Not distinctive enough to set itself apart in the spy game."

► Netflix revives Lucifer after Fox cancellation. The streamer has picked up the drama for a fourth season. The DC Entertainment series, which hails from Warner Bros. Television, was axed in May.

► Viceland stars exiting, eyeing Showtime deal. Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, the duo behind the daily late-night talk show Desus & Mero, are leaving the cabler hat has been their home for the past two seasons.

► Comedy Central scraps InfoWars-style spoof series. The Opposition with Jordan Klepper is ending after one season. But host Jordan Klepper is staying put at the cabler with a new series, tentatively titled Klepper.

*Top TV personalities online. This week, Tyra Banks leads Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five, with Mike Rowe and Stephen Colbert re-entering the social media ranking. Chart.

Also: Do shorter TV seasons have an edge in Emmys race? Premium cable and streaming services' focus on shorter seasons (the better to binge with) has shifted the drama and comedy landscape, Scott Feinberg writes. Full column.