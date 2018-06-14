What Matters in Hollywood Today

Comcast Corp. has made it official, unveiling an all-cash bid for large chunks of 21st Century Fox, valued at about $65 billion, trumping The Walt Disney Co.'s deal that was originally valued at $52.4 billion, Paul Bond writes:

+ The formal bid is expected to lead to a bidding war with Disney. Wall Street expects Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger will not throw in the towel easily. "Disney is in a strong position to compete with a higher bid from Comcast," said MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson in a recent report.

+ "Dear Rupert, Lachlan and James, We have long admired what the Murdoch family has built at Twenty-First Century Fox. After our meetings last year, we came away convinced that the 21CF businesses to be sold are highly complementary to ours, and that our company would be the right strategic home for them." Comcast's letter.

+ "Disney under gun to respond." "Under the terms of its merger agreement with Fox, Disney has the right of refusal on any counteroffer. While it will have five days to make a fresh bid, the clock doesn’t start ticking until after the Fox board has assessed the Comcast offer and deemed it superior to Disney’s," notes Gerry Smith. [Bloomberg]

+ Up to $80 billion? "If a bidding war takes off, and it could given Fox’s strategic importance and the capacity of both companies to stretch their balance sheets, bids could reach up to $80 billion, according to John Janedis, a media analyst at Jefferies LLC. That is the maximum value at which the companies could maintain their investment-grade credit ratings," writes Elizabeth Winkler. [Wall Street Journal]

Elsewhere in TV...

► AMC teases trial strategy in $270M Walking Dead profits case. For the first time publicly, the network conceded that it expects to lose its summary judgment motion, urged the judge to order a trial and teased what its trial strategy would be.

► CNN renews Jeff Zucker's contract through 2020. In recent months, the network re-upped his contract to keep him at the company through the next presidential election. It's not clear when his previous contract was set to expire.

► Apple's Are You Sleeping rounds out cast. Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins and Mekhi Phifer are among the seven actors joining the cast of the drama from exec producer Reese Witherspoon.

► Amazon plans Just for Laughs docuseries. Described as a "Hard Knocks for standup comedy," from producer Jimmy Fox and director Neil Berkeley, the untitled series will follow up-and-coming comedians in New York and Los Angeles.

^Meet Live Nation's comedy guru. During an office visit, Geof Wills discusses the economics of touring and whether he thinks Roseanne Barr could ever tour again: "I don't know whether [people would] actually show up. She's a racist. It's horrific." Q&A.

► World Cup TV revenue rises. While broadcasting revenue was slightly (2 percent) above FIFA's target of $3 billion, sponsorship deals generated $1.65 billion, $200 million more than projected, largely due to deals with Chinese companies.

► VH1 renews RuPaul's Drag Race. The cabler has renewed the Emmy-winning reality competition hosted by RuPaul for an 11th season. The series' half-hour aftershow also will return with the new season.

► Apple orders Hilde Lysiak mystery series. The emerging streamer has handed out a 10-episode order to a new drama inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Lysiak. The series is being created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

► Hulu's Kansas City finds cast. The streamer is near a deal for the comedy pilot and, ahead of its official pickup, has locked in John Slattery, Allison Tolman and Rafe Spall to star. The politically themed pilot was written by Zev Borow.

New Awards Chatter podcast: Barbra Streisand. The singer opens up to Scott Feinberg about her odds-defying career, why she fights for creative control and what convinced her to embark on a rare concert tour that was later turned into a Netflix variety special. Listen.