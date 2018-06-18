What Matters in Hollywood Today

Over the weekend, the indie film with a zero percent Rotten Tomatoes score debuted to $1.7M in 503 theaters. While not an out-and-out bomb, the passion project took a high-profile path to failure, Pamela McClintock writes:

+ Awards ambitions. Travolta became incensed last December when stories broke saying that Liongate Premiere was pulling the $10M film from a dual release in theaters and on VOD, implying that Lionsgate didn't have faith in the biopic.

+ Paid campaigns. From the outset, producers involved knew there wouldn't be enough money to wage a full-fledged marketing campaign, but with between $4M and $5M available, a plan was devised to rely on a mix of paid promotions and free publicity.

+ Cannes parties. Travolta was celebrated at a swanky party at the Hotel du Cap in May. The various events at Cannes cost the Gotti production more than $1M, according to event organizers. Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► Disney and Pixar's record-breaking weekend. Incredibles 2 flew to $180M and an A+ CinemaScore from 4,410 theaters at the domestic box office over the weekend, blowing past all expectations.

+ Booming overseas: Incredibles 2 debuted to a stellar $51.5M from its first 25 markets for a global launch of $231.5 million. In many markets, including Mexico, Australia and Russia, the movie posted Pixar's best openings to date.

+ Audience breakdown: Families were hardly the only members of the audience. More than 31 percent of all ticket buyers in the U.S. were adults sans kids, while fanboy-centric Imax theaters turned in a hefty $14.1M.

+ New Line's Tag so-so: The film earned $14.6M from 3,383 theaters, becoming the latest R-rated comedy to do muted business. Warners exec Jeff Goldstein believes Tag will have a strong multiple. U.S. box office wrap.

^Airing tonight: The MTV Movie & TV Awards will offer up a mix of last year's film awards contenders and new blockbuster fare. Also: Lena Waithe will be honored at the event with the Trailblazer Award. The show was taped on Saturday. Red carpet photos.

► China box office: Jurassic sequel opens to $111.9M. It was Universal’s second-biggest debut ever in the market, behind only The Fate of the Furious. The opening was also considerably better than the $99.2M the first Jurassic World film earned in its first full week in Chinese cinemas in 2015. China wrap.

► Blumhouse, Tang Media team for horror movies in China. Jason Blum's low-budget, high-concept approach is heading to the world's fastest-growing and soon-to-be-biggest film market in partnership with Tang Media Partners, the company founded by Donald Tang in 2015.

► Meet the Press reteams with AFI Docs for festival. The weekly news show will present a second annual film festival of short political docs in Washington, D.C. The fest will be held Oct. 7-8.

► Female-driven indie The Rest of Us finds cast. Heather Graham and The Crown star Jodi Balfour, Sophie Nelisse and Abigail Pniowsky are top-lining the indie, the directorial debut from Aisling Chin-Yee.

*R.I.P., Martin Bregman. The seasoned producer behind Scarface and Dog Day Afternoon has died. He was 92. Full obit.

Rep Sheet Roundup: Superstar comics creator Brian Michael Bendis has signed with WME, as has entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk … Kong: Skull Island’s Toby Kebbell has signed with ICM Partners, which has formed a venture with e-sports agency Evolved … UTA has promoted Brent Weinstein to serve as its chief innovation officer. More.