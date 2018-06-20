What Matters in Hollywood Today

New: Walt Disney has raised the stakes, boosting the value of its takeover agreement for large parts of 21st Century Fox to $71.3 billion in cash and stock, following Comcast’s $65 billion all-cash offer, Georg Szalai writes:

+ Rupert Murdoch applauds Disney: "We remain convinced that the combination of 21st Century Fox's iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney's will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world."

+ Soaring value: The new Disney-Fox deal is worth $38 per share in cash and stock, or $71.3 billion. Disney will also assume about $13.8 billion of Fox's net debt, which would boost the total transaction value to approximately $85.1 billion.

+ Comcast's spin: The company has pointed out in memos that a Fox-Disney movie studio would command 50 percent of the domestic box office. Disney would enjoy the potential to dictate higher terms to theater owners, and regulators could balk at giving one company such a huge share of the market. Comcast also has indicated that Fox's regional sports networks are problematic for Disney because they represent a "complete overlap" with ESPN. New bid I Analysis.

Elsewhere in film...

► Disney picks Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee to lead animation. Docter is stepping up at Pixar Animation Studios, where he has directed such films as Up and Inside Out, and Lee will head up Walt Disney Animation Studios, where she wrote Frozen. The two will succeed John Lasseter. Details.

► AMC Theatres directly challenges MoviePass. The cinema giant is launching a discounted movie ticket program, AMC Stubs A-List, where members can see up to three regular movies a week for $19.95 a month and receive discounts on concessions and other benefits.

+ MoviePass stock spikes. Shares of MoviePass parent Helios and Matheson Analytics on Tuesday rose 27 percent to 45 cents per share. Meanwhile, after the closing bell, the company said it is seeking a reverse split of its shares and if investors don't approve the plan, it risks delisting from Nasdaq.

► Netflix shares reach new high. The streamer's shares closed 3 percent higher to a new high of $404.98, even as the broader markets fell, after three analysts raised expectations on the stock, the most bullish of them upping his price target to $500.

^Rom-coms have become a priority for Netflix. The streamer, which just released Set It Up (above), is in production on an Ali Wong and Randall Park penned feature Always Be My Maybe and acquired The Second Summer, starring Riverdale break-out KJ Apa, from Gulfstream Entertainment. Another original rom-com acquisition Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, which came to Netflix by way of Black Label, is due out in September. Full story.

► MGM unveils Creed II trailer. The teaser returns Michael B. Jordan to fighting form in the sequel that also stars Sylvester Stallone as former heavy weight champ Rocky Balboa and Tessa Thompson as Bianca. Watch.

► Warner Bros. enlists Robert Zemeckis to direct The Witches. The filmmaker will also produce and pen the script for the Roald Dahl adaptation. Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro are producing the fantasy.

► Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom cut lesbian reveal. Star Daniella Pineda said in an interview with Build that a line of dialogue that was cut from the film would have revealed her character Zia Rodriguez was a lesbian.

► Dennis Quaid to play Ronald Reagan in indie biopic. Jon Voight also has a role in the film, which is produced by Mark Joseph, who associate-produced Max Rose. The movie, dubbed Reagan, is executive produced by Ralph Winter.

► Kevin Spacey film Billionaire Boys Club to hit select theaters in August. The movie's distributor Vertical Entertainment says the rest of the cast shouldn't be penalized because of the disgraced actor and that the decision was "neither easy nor insensitive."

*R.I.P., Dick Delson. The Hollywood publicist and awards consultant who worked for Disney, Universal, Miramax and others during his half-century in the entertainment business, has died. He was 81. Full obit.

Also: John Travolta's Gotti calls critics "trolls." The film, which was branded with a rare zero percent Rotten Tomatoes rating when it arrived in theaters on Friday, has declared war on the critics, and that, in turn, has triggered dueling conspiracy theories.