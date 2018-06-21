What Matters in Hollywood Today

MGM's eye-popping payout to former chairman Gary Barber as part of his exit arrangement, following his abrupt firing in March, is getting more of an explanation. Stephen Galloway writes:

+ The question. Was this just the latest salvo in an epidemic of increasing executive fees and exit payments? Or was it somehow justifiable? The answer is both.

+ Details: The board made a calculated move to buy back his ownership stake in order to prevent him from moving forward with a rumored hostile takeover. The deal includes 274,392 shares of common stock and 3,883,529 stock options, and Barber agreed to have no connection to MGM for three years. Purchasing his shares, rather than just giving him a golden parachute, "is an important and valid distinction," notes analyst Hal Vogel.

+ Historic exec payouts: Jeffrey Katzenberg received at least $280M from The Walt Disney Co. And Disney president Michael Ovitz received some $140M after he was dismissed. Viacom chairman and CEO Philippe Dauman was granted $72M when he stepped down. Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► Box office preview: Prerelease tracking suggests that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will debut to $130M-$140M in North America. That compares to a mega-debut of $208.8M for Jurassic World in summer 2016. Preview I Jurassic marketing.

► Paramount developing new Ninja Turtles movie. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce the feature via their Platinum Dunes banner. Andrew Dodge will write the script.

► Universal's Welcome to Marwen unveils trailer. From Robert Zemeckis, Steve Carell stars as a man who endures a devastating attack from a group of Nazis and suffers PTSD. The film arrives Nov. 21. Watch.

► Paramount Players enlists Mary J. Blige for thriller. The singer has signed on to star in Body Cam, a horror thriller directed by Malik Vitthal. The story has been described as a tonal blend of Get Out and End of Watch.

► Sony's Sicario: Day of the Soldado, reviewed (opens next Friday). Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro reprise their roles in this follow-up to the 2015 drug cartel thriller. The takeaway: "A worthy, rough-and-tough sequel."

The list: Hollywood Reporter critics pick the top 10 films of 2018 so far. The titles: Annihilation, Beast, Black Panther, En El Septimo Dia, Hereditary, Incredibles 2, Lean on Pete, Leave No Trace, Let the Sunshine In and The Rider.

^Meet the men defending Harvey Weinstein. Private investigator Herman Weisberg (at right) has received death threats for his work with the disgraced mogul, but he maintains his integrity is intact. Full story.

► Paramount rounds out cast of Elton John biopic. Jamie Bell is in talks to join Taron Egerton (who is playing the singer) in Rocketman. Bell would play Bernie Taupin, the songwriting partner of John.

► Sony Pictures Classics condemns Peter Fonda's Barron Trump tweet. The studio is moving forward with plans to release the indie Boundaries, in which Fonda has a supporting role, even as it described his remarks as "abhorrent, reckless and dangerous."

► Academy elects Jennifer Todd for producers branch. In the earlier round of board voting, she had tied with Jason Blum, and so the two then competed in a run-off election, with members of the producers branch casting votes.

+ Academy denies invite to Kobe Bryant. A committee apparently felt that the NBA star (and Oscar winner) does not yet possess a substantial enough body of work to merit an invitation, since Dear Basketball was his first filmmaking venture.

*R.I.P., Richard Alan Greenberg. The Oscar-nominated effects artist, who took main titles for movies to another level with his designs for such films as Superman, Alien and The World According to Garp, has died. He was 71. Full obit.

In THR, Esq: Mel Gibson loses bid to reclaim rights to Madman film. A Los Angeles judge doesn't see enough evidence that Voltage Pictures breached a contract to a motion picture about the origins of the Oxford English Dictionary. Details.