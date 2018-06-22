What Matters in Hollywood Today

To be signed: This week, the state legislature passed a bill extending the $330 million in credits to 2025 but retaining the annual cap and modestly increasing the percentage credit for some shoots outside Los Angeles, Jonathan Handel writes:

+ Changes in the legislation: Indie pictures, musicians, training programs for under-represented communities, and diversity reporting and anti-harassment efforts (enforceable written policies are now required) will benefit. Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, a lead sponsor, said the focus on non-economic improvements was deliberate.

+ Already getting incentives: Sony’s Quentin Tarantino drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Paramount’s Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and Disney’s Captain Marvel are among the major studio films that have received tax incentives under the current program. Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► New Berlin festival bosses. Carlo Chatrian, current artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, will take over the same position at Berlin. Joining Chatrian in the newly-created position of Berlinale managing director will be Mariette Rissenbeek.

► Diversity among film directors remains low. In a Directors Guild of America study of the films that earned at least $250,000 at the box office, just 12 percent of helmers were female and only 10 percent were people of color.

+ Also: Even when including microbudget pictures with limited releases the study found that women made up only 16 percent of directors. Details.

► MoviePass to raise $164M amid cash crunch. The service that gives subscribers a ticket per day for just $10 a month ran a $40M deficit in May and will run "at least" one of $45M this month, while it has less than $49M in cash and money owed to it by merchants

► How AMC's subscription plan stacks up to Moviepass. The "AMC Stubs A-List" launches Tuesday. If it works, other theater chains are likely to follow suit in earnest as the film industry struggles to stem declining attendance.

+ The specs: MoviePass costs less than AMC's A-List, which is $19.95 a month. For $9.95 a month, MoviePass patrons can see one movie a day. However, there are major caveats. A comparison.

^How the film festival media diversity push could actually work. Toronto and Sundance film festivals plan to add 20 percent more media credentials (and possibly pay for travel) to lure underrepresented journalists to major events.

+ Details: TIFF estimates adding about 200 more writers to September's event, while Sundance, whose pledge specifically pertains to its express badge, will be providing at least 20 underrepresented writers the highest level of access to the festival in January. Full story.

► Shia LaBeouf, David Ayer to reteam for thriller. The star and director, who worked together on the 2014 drama Fury, are reteaming for the crime thriller Tax Collector. Ayer wrote and will direct the movie that is set to shoot this summer in Los Angeles.

► Nick Cassavetes plans to direct indie drama. The helmer is signing on for I Slept With Joey Ramone, which revolves around the birth of the punk movement. Gene Kirkwood (Rocky) is producing and putting together the financing.

► Jake Tapper's Outpost movie rounds out cast. Taylor John Smith is joining the cast of the war adaptation centering on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom are set to star.

► WGA West unveils board candidates ahead of election. The guild announced a list of 15 candidates nominated for eight open board seats. Eligible members may also be nominated by petition. Voting concludes Sept. 18.

Will Hereditary become an Oscar contender? Scott Feinberg asks: Where are Academy members likely to land on the spectrum of reactions? That's a tough question to answer. Toni Collette's performance appears to stand a better chance of being nominated than any other aspect of the film. Full column.