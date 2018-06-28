What Matters in Hollywood Today

Look for the dinos and a family of animated superheros to stomp past this weekend's two new nationwide entries, Pamela McClintock forecasts:

+ Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Sony's $35 million sequel, starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, is hoping to lure adults who are looking for an alternative to popcorn fare. The film is tracking for $10M-$13M.

-> Soldado marketing amid border crisis. The studio has neither leaned into the hot-button coverage of America’s border nor pulled TV ads that might be seen as opportunistic given the depictions of real-life suffering. Promo plans.

+ Uncle Drew. The Lionsgate/Summit, which movie boasts an impressive roster of real-life NBA greats, is also looking at the $10M to $13M range.

+ Holdover giants. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom could easily earn $60M-plus in its sophomore outing after debuting to $148M. Incredibles 2 is likewise expected to be a major player in its third session after grossing $80.4M last weekend. Full preview.

Elsewhere in film...

► California extends film tax credits to 2025. The $330M a year in credits represent the state’s effort to keep projects from decamping to New York, Atlanta, Canada and the U.K. Program changes.

► Sony plans new Spider-Man spinoff film. Jared Leto is set to star in Morbius, the studio's latest entry into its Marvel-based universe. Daniel Espinosa will direct the feature, based on the vampire character. Details I What's Morbius?

+ Sony adds Jumanji sequel to calendar. Following through on studio chief Tom Rothman's promise, the sequel is set to hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019, setting up a match-up with Star Wars: Episode IX, which arrives days later.

► Weinstein Co. sale at risk. The sale to private equity group Lantern Capital was originally approved in May, and while the sale price was subsequently reduced from $310M to $287M, the parties are now threatening to sue each other as they argue over the millions in profit participant payments owed to various creditors.

+ Stars owed: Behind the scenes celebrities and their attorneys have been trying to figure out who will pay them money they say they are owed. Robert De Niro could be owed about $940K for work in Silver Linings Playbook. Others that may be owed money include George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Details.

Quoted: "The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that." — Scarlett Johansson, denying a claim on Megyn Kelly Today that she auditioned to date Tom Cruise.

^Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, reviewed (opens next Friday). Peyton Reed's sequel stars Paul Rudd as the titular superhero, along with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. The takeaway: "An enjoyably goofy respite from Marvel's A-list musclemen."

+ Tomatoes score: 90 percent. Early takes: Vulture: "It’s busy, harmless fun. Very, very busy." EW: "It feels less like a feature film than a meme." LA Times: "proves just as winningly compactible."

► Paramount searches for key Top Gun 2 character. Nicholas Hoult, Glen Powell and Miles Teller are the frontrunners to play the son of Tom Cruise’s wingman and best pal, Goose. Producers, who include Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer and Skydance’s David Ellison, have been testing actors for several weeks. Details.

► Warner Bros. unveils first look at Wonder Woman 2 villain. Director Patty Jenkins shared a still of the character Barbara Minerva, played by Kristen Wiig. The villain was introduced in the comics in 1987. Photo.

► Universal enlists Paul Feig for holiday film. Paul Feig and Emma Thompson are teaming for Last Christmas, a London-set romance feature that Thompson wrote with Bryony Kimmings.

► Fox's Ford v Ferrari movie rounds out cast. Paul Sparks is joining Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the James Mangold-directed title. The untitled film will shoot this summer in Los Angeles.

► Producer David Bergstein gets eight years in prison for fraud. "U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan said he wanted to send a message that anyone convicted of a similar crime will pay a steep price," the Associated Press reports.

► Abigail Disney backs new Hollywood misconduct database. She is investing in the Rotten Apples website via Level Forward, the new female-led venture she runs alongside Hollywood veteran Adrienne Becker.