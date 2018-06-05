What Matters in Hollywood Today

Lucasfilm's Solo is badly underperforming and will become the first of the Star Wars movies made by Disney to lose money, Pamela McClintock writes:

Caution: Wall Street analyst Barton Crockett says Solo will lose more than $50 million. "This marks a tough return to movie reality for a Disney that had in recent years enjoyed a can’t-miss mystique,” Crockett wrote in his note to investors.

Could be worse: Industry financing sources, however, say that figure could come in at $80 million or higher, although no one knows the exact terms of Disney's deals for home entertainment and television, among other ancillary revenues. Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty. The mogul "pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women," the AP reports.

► MGM plans Legally Blonde 3. Reese Witherspoon is in talks to reprise her role as the precocious lawyer for a third movie, which she would also produce through her Hello Sunshine banner. Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah are also in talks to return.

► BRON Studios plots Needle in a Timestack. Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Orlando Bloom and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in director John Ridley's time-travel drama, adapted from a Robert Silverberg short story.

► Paramount, Bad Robot team for sci-fi thriller. The studio has preemptively picked up the spec script Aporia from Jared Moshe, who is also attached to direct. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing with Neda Armian.

► Warner Bros.' next Clint Eastwood film finds cast. Dianne Wiest and Michael Pena have joined Eastwood and Bradley Cooper in the crime drama The Mule. The production began shooting Monday in Atlanta.

Quoted: "It’s really easy to pick: Batman & Robin. That’s not a joke. Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work. After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made." — George Clooney, asked which movie had the biggest impact on his craft.

^Disney unveils Wreck it Ralph 2 trailer. The sequel to the 2012 film follows the titular character, voiced by John C. Reilly, and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) as the duo goes online to find a part necessary to repair Vanellope's game. Full clip.

► Doug Liman enlisted for Cannonball Run remake. The filmmaker behind Edge of Tomorrow is in early talks to direct the take on the 1981 comedy hit. Thomas Lennon and Ben Garant wrote the script for the new version.

► Paramount adds new publicity exec. Louise Kaufman has joined the studio as senior vp New York publicity, reporting to David Waldman.She comes from Fox, where she led that studio's N.Y. publicity team.

► Academy Museum names chief operating officer. Brendan Connell, Jr. has been hired for the role from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. His duties, which begin June 20, will include oversight and management.

► AFI launches cinematography workshop for women filmmakers. The inaugural program, sponsored by 21st Century Fox, will be held Aug. 3-6 at the institute's Hollywood campus. Application and requirements are here.

*R.I.P., Ira Halberstadt. The producer and unit production manager, who worked on such films as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Mr. Holland's Opus and Roommates, has died. He was 66. Full obit.

In THR, Esq: Guilds sue over Weinstein movie residuals. The Directors Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America have filed suit against MUFG Union Bank. According to the guilds, massive residual payments are owed to directors, performers and writers. Details.