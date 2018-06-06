What Matters in Hollywood Today

As consolidation looms, Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider, like many, is stuck in executive limbo, actively plotting her next move while playing a precarious waiting game, Pamela McClintock:

+ She isn't likely to join Disney, which has yet to state its plan for the Fox film and TV studios if its $52.4 billion bid is accepted over a rival from Comcast. But she can't be seen as campaigning for another job while also running the day-to-day at her studio. And 21st Century Fox president Peter Rice, who is expected to move over to a top job at Disney, has said publicly he doesn't know what his game plan is.

+ Another studio? If the AT&T merger goes through, there could be a change in ranks at Warner Bros. Stankey has said Warner Bros. Entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara is "a talented guy," but should Tsujihara depart post-merger, AT&T could bring in a replacement above Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich. Sources say Snider has been informally pitched to AT&T brass but stress that no overtures have been made by either side.

+ Or tech? Another possibility: Snider could decide to join one of the tech companies, which are still figuring out how to navigate Hollywood culture and talent relationships. Full story.

Elsewhere in film...

► Warner Bros plans Jared Leto Joker movie. The actor would star and exec produce the solo pic that is set in the Suicide Squad universe. The studio is still developing another Joker movie directed by Todd Phillips and potentially starring Joaquin Phoenix.

► MGM enlists star-studded cast for Addams Family. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Allison Janney will lead the voice cast for the new animated take. Sausage Party filmmaker Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan will direct.

► Lee Daniels in talks for Billie Holiday biopic. The director may helm Billie, from a script by Susan Lori-Parks, a Pulitzer Prize winner, for producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirshenbaum. No studio is attached currently.

Quoted: "On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect." — Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, tweeting after star Kelly Marie Tran left social media over harassment.

^Universal's Jurassic World sequel to launch with $140M overseas. The film, which begins rolling out Wednesday in its first raft of markets, is opening offshore in advance of its June 22 debut in North American theaters. Full preview.

+ Early reviews: Hollywood Reporter: "A thrill ride that finally escapes the theme park." LA Times: "These movies will go on and on, but some of us are still waiting for them to evolve." AP: "gets away with its unoriginality for the most part."

► Ocean's 8, reviewed. Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett head an all-female crew out to lift $150M worth of rocks from the Met Gala in this spinoff of the heist franchise. The takeaway: "More gloss and glitter than actual jewels." Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent so far.

► Hotel Artemis, reviewed. Jodie Foster leads an ensemble that includes Sterling K. Brown, Jeff Goldblum and Sofia Boutella in a noirish crime drama. The takeaway: "Richly imagined, but less than the sum of its tantalizing parts."

► Trailer watch: Oscar Isaac chases Nazis in MGM's Operation Finale, Peter Jackson's next franchise roars to life with Mortal Engines, Paramount goes '80s with Transformer spinoff Bumblebee.

In THR, Esq: Harvey Weinstein employment deal becomes public. He was earning a base salary of more than $2.6M and 25 percent of annual net profits. He was also under obligations to reduce overhead at the company. Plus: "code of conduct" section.