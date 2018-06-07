What Matters in Hollywood Today

After two weekends of the lackluster Solo, Warner Bros. is betting that the female-led Ocean's 8 breaks out at the domestic box office. Pamela McClintock forecasts:

+ Ocean's 8 should have no trouble winning the weekend box-office crown with a domestic debut in the $35M-$40M range, toppling holdover Solo: A Star Wars Story.

+ The weekend's two other new entries are A24's critically acclaimed supernatural horror pic Hereditary and Global Road's Hotel Artemis, both of which are tracking to open in the $6M-$8M range. Full preview I Ocean's 8 marketing.

Elsewhere in film...

► Disney's Infinity War gets China release extension. The film is getting a 30-day extension in the country, where it has earned a whopping $358M. Past U.S. titles to be granted extended runs include Disney's Zootopia and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

► DC Entertainment president exits Warner Bros. Diane Nelson, DC chief who oversaw WB Consumer Products, had been on leave for several months in order to focus on family-related issues. CEO Kevin Tsujihara's note to staff.

► Paramount, J.J. Abrams team for forbidden love drama. Titled Tab & Tony, the film is based on Tab Hunter’s account of his struggle to come to terms with his sexual orientation in 1950s Hollywood. Zachary Quinto and Abrams are producing.

► Sony's Tarantino Manson film adds cast. Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry are set to star alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Sharon Tate drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

► Universal options Muslim FBI thriller. Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and the show’s creator Sam Esmail are teaming to bring the story of an undercover Muslim FBI agent to the big screen with American Radical, based on the book.

Quoted: "Currently, 12 percent of the roles in major motion pictures are written for characters over the age of 60, and I'd be willing to bet that of the only 1 woman per every 3.5 men seen on screen in that age range, half of them are wearing a babushka." — author Annabelle Gurwitch.

^Warner Bros. unveils A Star Is Born trailer. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are shown falling in love as Gaga's struggling artist career begins to take off and the two travel to perform together. The film hits theaters Oct. 5. Full clip.

► Sony unveils animated Spider-Man trailer. The film also added Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and Lily Tomlin to the film that features Shameik Moore voicing the title character. Full clip.

► Paramount brings back Val Kilmer for Top Gun sequel. The actor will revive skilled fighter pilot (and beach volleyball player) Iceman for Maverick. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Tom Cruise and Skydance's David Ellison.

► Disney casts live-action Mulan's love interest. Yoson An, of Chinese descent, will star opposite Liu Yifei, who is playing the titular heroine. The Nic Caro film is slated to start shooting in August in China and New Zealand.

► Paramount's Dora the Explorer enlisting Eugenio Derbez. The Mexican superstar is in talks to join the live-action feature based on the Nickelodeon TV series. Walden Media is getting behind the project as co-financiers.

► Lionsgate's Now You See Me gets live touring show. The studio is laying plans for a live touring magic show to be produced in partnership with The Works Entertainment featuring multiple magicians.

*R.I.P., Jerry Maren. The actor, the last surviving adult Munchkin from The Wizard of Oz who stayed active in Hollywood after the classic 1939 film was released, has died. He was 98. Full obit.

It's a deal: Major film, TV studio to open in Liverpool. Twickenham Studios, the London-based facility that has been home to classics such as Blade Runner and Black Mirror, is to open a $67M outpost in the U.K. city with 2,000 square meter sound stages. Details.