What Matters in Hollywood Today

Last night, George Clooney was roasted and toasted by his friends and co-workers at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as he became the AFI lifetime honor's 46th recipient, Gregg Kilday writes:

+ Clooney's acceptance. “I love being a part of this industry,” the actor said as he accepted the honor. "I'm very proud of the changes I'm seeing in this industry. They're much overdue."

+ Obama's toast: Former President Barack Obama was first up, appearing by videotape to lend his support to Clooney, who he said, “Does the whole grey hair thing better than me.” Obama also testified, “He is a good man, a good friend, a good citizen and an outstanding maker of film.”

+ Kimmel's roast. The late-night host took the stage to roast the actor a bit, joking, "I’m not here to honor George Clooney’s work in film. To be honest, I’ve never seen any of his movies. Monuments Men was so bad, you had me rooting for Hitler."

+ Amal Clooney's speech: "First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated." Who else spoke I Amal's speech transcript.

Elsewhere in film...

► Universal's Jurassic sequel begins overseas assault. Fallen Kingdom grossed an estimated $20.2M, posting a strong debut as it opened Wednesday in seven international markets ahead of its June 22 North American release.

► Disney's Incredibles 2 aims for animation pre-sales record. The animated sequel, set for theaters June 15, is pacing to be the top animated preseller of all time on Fandango. It has sold more tickets than 2016's Finding Dory.

► Netflix casts Eddie Murphy as blaxploitation star. The actor will star in a movie about actor Rudy Ray Moore, star of the blaxploitation Dolemite films. Craig Brewer is directing from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

► Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood adds Al Pacino. The actor is the latest to join Quentin Tarantino's star-studded ensemble that includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Damian Lewis.

Quoted: "Someone told me they consider MoviePass to be a bad car accident that needs to be towed off the road. And I agree with that." — Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, dismissing the ever morphing subscription ticket service.

^Sony/MGM unveils Claire Foy's The Girl in the Spider's Web trailer. The preview shows The Crown actress as the Stieg Larsson-created hacker and vigilante, a role previously played by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace. Full clip.

► Fox unveils Bad Times at the El Royale trailer. Writer-director Drew Goddard's film centers on a run-down hotel near California’s Lake Tahoe, where characters, including those of Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth, collide. Full clip.

► Warner Bros. dates In the Heights. The studio, which picked up Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co., has set a June 26, 2020, release date.

► Blumhouse enlists Amanda Seyfried for thriller. The actress will star opposite Kevin Bacon in You Should Have Left, based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann. David Koepp will direct the project.

► Paramount casts Tika Sumpter in Sonic. The actress is joining James Marsden in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie based on the classic SEGA character. The film will be helmed by first-time feature director Jeff Fowler.

In THR, Esq: Ryan Kavanaugh sues Adam Fields. The two former Relativity execs are locked in battle, with Kavanaugh saying any allegation that he fraudulently created a memo accusing Fields of harassing women is "patently false." Details.