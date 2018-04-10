What Matters in Hollywood Today

At 95 and reeling from his wife’s death and a feud with his daughter, the Marvel creator stands at the center of a nasty battle for his care (and estate). Gary Baum writes in a new report:

Back in early February, fighting what he later called “a little bout of pneumonia,” 95-year-old Stan Lee had an argument with his 67-year-old daughter, J.C. This was hardly unusual, but it seems to have been a breaking point.

The comic book legend sat in the office of his attorney Tom Lallas and signed a blistering declaration. The Feb. 13 document begins with some background, explaining that Lee and his late wife had arranged a trust for their daughter because she had trouble supporting herself and often overspent. “It is not uncommon for J.C. to charge, in any given month, $20,000 to $40,000 on credit cards, sometimes more,” the document states.

It goes on to describe how, when he and his daughter disagree — “which is often” — she “typically yells and screams at me and cries hysterically if I do not capitulate.”

A few days after the declaration was notarized, however, Lee changed his mind — or someone did. Whatever happened, Lallas was soon out as Lee’s attorney in a confrontation that grew tense enough that the LAPD was called to the legend’s Hollywood Hills home.

New "friends": The declaration explicates how three men with “bad intentions” — Jerardo “Jerry” Olivarez, Keya Morgan and J.C.’s attorney, Kirk Schenck — had improperly influenced his daughter, a woman with “very few adult friends.” The document claims the trio has “insinuated themselves into relationships with J.C. for an ulterior motive and purpose”: to take advantage of Lee and “gain control over my assets, property and money.”

Consolidation: Morgan and J.C. began consolidating their power over Lee. Lee’s assistant for nearly a quarter-century who used to come by the house most days for one-on-one meetings, was limited to weekly preapproved and supervised visits. A new accountant (Vince Maguire, Tobey’s brother and Morgan’s friend) was hired. The housekeeper and gardener, who had been with Lee for decades, were sent packing.

Lee’s phone number has been changed, and his e-mails are being monitored and composed by Morgan. (“Stan Lee has macular degeneration and his eyes cannot see small letters,” Morgan explains. “I have been taking him to the eye doctor and reading his e-mails for him for many years. This is his request, and he thanks me for helping him.”)

J.C.'s lawyer: “The story isn’t that J.C. is taking advantage of her father, but that she’s potentially being taken advantage of by multiple men.”

Alleged goals: Max Anderson and Olivarez contend that now that J.C. and Morgan have established influence over Lee, they will pursue their respective goals: she, unfettered access to her inheritance; he, control over Lee’s intellectual property. (Sources say discussions about changing Lee’s trust are ongoing.)

What's at stake: Lee’s estate is estimated to be worth between $50 million and $70 million (it’s been reported he receives $1 million a year for his Marvel ties). And while his primary role with the company is now mostly ceremonial — including a cameo in nearly every film — he remains a deity in fanboy culture. Full story | Stan Lee's video

The James Toback cases...

Update: The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute five cases brought forth against writer and director James Toback. In one case, the victim failed to appear for an interview, but could still come forward in the future. The rest were beyond the statute of limitations, according to the D.A.'s office. They were all declined Thursday.

The Batgirl movie is back on...

New writer: Two months after Joss Whedon left the project — due to, by his own account, failing to come up with a story — Warner Bros. is moving ahead on developing a new film project based on the DC Entertainment heroine. Christina Hodson, who wrote the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, has been tapped to pen a new script featuring Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Read more.

BlacKkKlansman is coming...

Release date: The Spike Lee film — starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace — will open in U.S. theaters Aug. 10, timed to the one-year anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville, N.C. The Focus Features movie (previously titled Black Klansman) is based on the real-life story of Ron Stallworth — the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo. — who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

Saudi Arabia's Cannes debut...

Festival time: The Saudi Film Council is set to have its own pavilion at the Marche du Film, and will organize several industry panels for networking between delegates and Saudi filmmakers. As part of the country's first trip to the Croisette, nine short films by young Saudi filmmakers will screen at Cannes' Short Film Corner.

The evolving movie theater...

Luring customers: Per a new WSJ report on how theaters are trying to bring in more people, "The nation’s three largest movie chains — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Regal Entertainment Group and Cinemark Holdings Inc. — have each dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to the reseating efforts, saying between 40 and 55 percent of their auditoriums will be eventually renovated. AMC, the world’s largest exhibitor, said 247 of its 640 locations were outfitted with recliner seats at the end of last year."

Elsewhere in film...

► James Franco's Future World drops a trailer: The post-apocalyptic thriller, starring Franco (who also co-directed) and Suki Waterhouse in a world where water and gasoline have long evaporated, includes appearances from Snoop Dogg and Method Man. Watch.

► Leslie Hope sets directorial debut: The actress, who played Jack Bauer's wife on the first season of 24, has chosen the indie romantic comedy The Swearing Jar as her feature directorial debut. She'll direct the indie film from a screenplay adapted by actress Kate Hewlett (The Girlfriend Experience) from her theatrical play.

► The Great Alone author Kristin Hannah opens up about having her books adapted into movies: Hannah, whose work is getting the big-screen treatment, has been impressed at how the debate about Hollywood gender equity has penetrated far and wide, noting she’s seen the impact at book tour events. “When I say I have this all-female team, they just gasp and burst into applause. It’s time for a movie like this.” Read more.

[icon:esq] THR, Esq.: Disney looks to stop Redbox from selling Black Panther download codes. In a lawsuit, Disney contends that Redbox is violating its copyrights by disassembling "Combo Packs" — a Blu-ray disc, a DVD and a movie download code that can be redeemed through authorized digital outlets. Read more.