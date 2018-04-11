What Matters in Hollywood Today

Kim Masters goes inside the poisonous war for control of CBS and Viacom:

The dispute over price pales in comparison to the control issue. Hypothetically, both sides agree that Les Moonves should be CEO of a combined company — at least for now. But Shari Redstone wants to install Viacom CEO Bob Bakish as the No. 2 and eventual successor, while Moonves is adamant about keeping his CFO, Joseph Ianniello, in that role.

"If you're Les at this point in his career, you're not looking to have a new boss, to get a new partner," says an executive with ties to both sides of this argument. "It's not that shocking for someone who's been as successful as he has to say, 'I'm not willing to accept a radical change in the environment.'"

Redstone's POV: Redstone is letting it be known that she feels CBS has been so negative about Viacom that Moonves may not be an effective leader of a combined company. Certainly the conflict has become poisonous. Some in the CBS camp suspect Redstone of undermining their leader with a campaign of leaks about her dissatisfaction with the supposedly entrenched CBS board and an alleged lack of strategic planning.

Team Moonves: CBS insiders also think Team Shari is spinning a fairy tale that Bakish has presided over some kind of turnaround at Viacom that would make it a good buy for CBS. Where, they ask, is the evidence of that turnaround? Full story.

Fox offices get raided in London...

Investigation: The London offices of 21st Century Fox's channels business Fox Networks Group were raided Tuesday by European Commission investigators as part of a probe over a suspected cartel into sports rights distribution in the region. A Fox Networks Group spokesman told THR that the company "was cooperating fully with the EC inspection."

The EC: “The commission has concerns that the companies involved may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices,” the European Commission said in a statement, adding that such raids weren't an admission of any guilt. Read more.

Sinclair battles CNN...

Attack videos: Sinclair is accusing CNN of being "hypocritical and dishonest," and is running a four-minute video attacking the network at the top of every one of its affiliate websites. The right-leaning broadcaster has been under fire recently for mandating that local news anchors read a prewritten script about "biased and false news" that some have likened to corporate propaganda. Video.

CBS after Charlie Rose...

Addressing workplace issues: CBS News has formed a "working group" to address complaints and suggestions about the company's workplace environment, according to an email sent to employees Tuesday. The group will begin the listening process with a series of small group meetings next week. Eventually, employee recommendations will be passed on to management.

The email: "We'll start by asking you, 'What would you like to have happen at CBS News to make this a better place to work?'" employees were told in the email by director of standards and practices Karen Raffensperger, who is heading up the initiative. "We want to listen to your thoughts on workplace issues, to learn about practices and customs that are in our way, to find out what we're doing right and where we need to do better." Full email.

The chances of a 30 Rock reboot...

Maybe! "[A revival] would be a dream come true," Jane Krakowski tells THR. "We all had the greatest time on that show...there's definitely been talk and conversations. I know it's something the fans would love and we would love." NBC definitely hasn't shied away from reboots lately....

Peabody Awards nominations...

The long list: The board of jurors have selected a slate of 60 nominees, half of which will become winners to be celebrated at the organization's May 19 gala. Among the contenders: The Handmaid's Tale, Saturday Night Light, Star Trek: Discovery and more. Full list.

Gimlet's new podcast slate...

More scripted: Following on the success of drama podcast Homecoming, the Brooklyn-based startup is prepping the launch of Sandra, a new scripted story starring Alia Shawkat as a new tech-company hire and Kristen Wiig as a voice assistant named Sandra — who's real. Full details.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Big Little Lies casting: The HBO drama is bringing in Martin Donovan to play Martin Howard, the father of Zoe Kravitz's Bonnie.

► Paramount Network nabs Roseanne reruns: The reruns, which had already been airing on Viacom sister networks TV Land and CMT, will air weeknights from 4 to 6 p.m. ET beginning Tuesday, capitalizing on the nostalgia the recent ABC relaunch has invigorated.

► NBC orders royal wedding special: The network says that it will "lift the curtain on the most talked-about nuptials of the year" with the hourlong Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan, hosted by Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The special airs May 16.

► Comedy Central will roast Bruce Willis: The special will take place in Los Angeles, with a tape and premiere date to be announced later. "This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours,” Willis said in a press release.

► Hulu expands Spotify bundle to wider audience: Existing subscribers to Spotify's premium music streaming service can now add a subscription to Hulu's on-demand streaming offering, which features some advertising, to their monthly bill. The option was previously available to college students.

MIPTV trends...

Breaking down barriers: If globalism is out — in the age of Trump, Brexit and Chinese-American trade wars — the international TV industry didn't get the memo. Instead, the message out of this year's MIPTV, the global TV market that runs in Cannes through April 12, was one of breaking down borders: between cultures, territories or business models.

The hottest titles: Those include Harlan Coben’s Safe, an eight-part thriller from the American author featuring Dexter star Michael C. Hall; Endeavor Content's female-focused espionage drama Killing Eve; and My Brilliant Friend, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante best-selling novels set in 1950s Naples. Read more.

VR: Director Robert Rodriguez's latest action film, The Limit, is pushing the envelope on the next big thing in cinema tech, virtual reality. "It's like you're really inside an action movie,” he says. Q&A.