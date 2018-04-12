What Matters in Hollywood Today

All things Cannes...

Lineup announced: The competition lineup includes Spike Lee, who will return to the Croisette after a 20-year absence to screen his new film, BlacKkKlansman, starring Adam Driver, Topher Grace and Laura Harrier.

The other American film bowing in competition will be David Robert Mitchell’s L.A. neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keogh, with A24 set to release the film domestically June 22. See the full list.

No Lars von Trier: The always-controversial Danish director, who was banned from the festival seven years ago for jokingly saying he “sympathized with Hitler,” was widely expected to return this year with his new film, The House That Jack Built. The buzz around the movie, starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer, was strong, but the film was not in the announcement.

Snubs and surprises: Neither Mike Leigh's Amazon-backed historical epic Peterloo nor Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote ended up making the cut. See more.

Netflix out: In advance of festival director Thierry Fremaux’s lineup announcement, the streaming giant has made it known that it won’t be bringing any films to the festival. Fremaux had already said that because Netflix films do not get theatrical releases in France, they would not be considered for competition slots, which are considered the most prestigious screening slots at the fest. Full story.

How will Netflix's absence impact Cannes? Fewer stars, smaller parties and, yes, less money flowing could be the result as the streaming giant chooses to sit out the world's number-one film festival.

In fact, sources near Netflix tell THR that the company has already canceled most of its hotel reservations and is sending just a skeleton staff. Read more.

Who should you root for? Not so simple a question, Sam Adams writes in Slate: "It’s better that movies are made than not made, and to the extent that Netflix brings movies into the world that would not otherwise have existed, that is a good thing. But film preservationists consider theatrical exhibition a cornerstone of their jobs for a reason..."

Enflaming France's theater debates? Per Screen Daily: "Netflix’s decision to give the Cannes Film Festival a miss this year following the competition ban for films without theatrical distribution in France will likely pour oil on the country’s already inflamed media chronology debate."

Box-office Rampage...

Who'll win the weekend? Fresh off the box-office success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson is back in theaters this weekend in Rampage, from New Line and Warner Bros., which should top the U.S. chart with $35 million to $40 million.

Paramount's A Quiet Place is something of a wild card after opening to a rousing $50 million last weekend, and could earn as much as $25 million to $30 million in its second weekend.

Quiet Place poses direct competition for Truth or Dare, the latest mircobudgeted horror collaboration from Universal and Blumhouse. Tracking suggests the film will open in the mid-teens. Full story.

Rampage, reviewed: "If Rampage’s disaster scenario represents classic B-movie material, the filmmakers don’t seem at all concerned about appearances," writes Justin Lowe. The takeaway: "Plays to its strengths while winking at its weaknesses." Full review.

What others are saying: "Turgid, logy blockbuster." — The New York Times. "All pain and no gain." — Chicago Tribune. "The only mutant alligator movie with the guts to re-create 9/11." — Vulture.

Speaking of Dwayne Johnson...

Box-office milestone: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has become Sony's top-grossing title ever at the domestic box office, not adjusted for inflation, finishing Tuesday with a domestic total of $403.71 million. The film narrowly surpassed the original Spider-Man, which grossed $403.7 million at the box office in 2002.

John Krasinski's next sci-fi thriller...

A Quiet Place reunion: Krasinski and the producers of A Quiet Place — Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller — are reteaming for Life on Mars. Paramount, which distributed the horror movie, is in negotiations to pick up the project. Krasinski, at this stage, is not expected to star, but will be a producer on the project.

Plot: The project will adapt a short story by Cecil Castellucci titled We Have Always Lived on Mars that centers on a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.

Speaking of A Quiet Place...

China release date: The high-concept hit has been cleared by Beijing's censors and given a Middle Kingdom release date of May 18. The slot is a coup for Paramount, given the rarity of horror releases in the massive Chinese market.

Warner Bros. passes on Brett Ratner...

No thanks: The studio has severed all ties with movie director-producer Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women in November. The studio will not renew its deal with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, the $450 million slate financing facility that covered costs on some of Warner Bros.' biggest blockbusters. Read more.

Elsewhere in film...

► Liam Neeson's and Lesley Manville's indie romance: The duo are teaming up for Normal People, an Ireland-set drama about a couple dealing with the emotional impact of the wife's cancer diagnosis. Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn will direct the indie for Out of Orbit and Canderblinks Films, with Bankside Films to start shopping the project to international buyers at Cannes.

► Jamie King joins Ray Liotta in crime mystery: The My Bloody Valentine actress is set to star alongside Liotta in the crime mystery Cutman from director Michael Mailer.

► Cheryl Boone Isaacs' new gig: The former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has joined the board of Cast & Crew, the Burbank-based payroll-services company. Details.