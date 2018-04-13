What Matters in Hollywood Today

There's a creeping sense that the best in international cinema may no longer be on display at the festival, Todd McCarthy writes:

“The only explanation is that the films they saw aren't too good,” or so a French film industry insider confided in the wake of the startling exclusion of numerous new works by prominent directors from the lineup of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Stir into all this the ever-increasing reluctance of American companies to debut prime would-be awards-worthy titles this early in the year and you have a very patchy and confusing landscape.... Read more.

+ The Thierry Fremaux interview: "We're now in 2018 and the film industry has changed with regard to what I call 'cinematographic creation,'" the Cannes artistic director tells THR.

"Netflix is behind that change, but they're also a company that loves cinema — just like we do at Cannes. But they have a business model, which is the Internet, while our model, whether it's right or wrong, is a festival where films are screened in theaters and then released in theaters in France." Full Q&A.

Meanwhile, at the Beijing Film Festival...

Filmmaker backlash amid increased censorship: Organizers recently cut gay romance Call Me by Your Name from the lineup, sparking a wave of negative attention as insiders worry how the international film community will respond to the crackdown. Full story.

Stan Lee update...

Concerns: Pow! Entertainment, the production company Lee co-founded in 2001, has released an open letter expressing its concern about the well-being of the 95-year-old Marvel Comics creator and hope that he’ll be able to “spend his time going forward without impediment or stress.” The letter follows THR's report this week on the alleged physical and financial abuse of the comic creator by his daughter J.C. Lee and several feuding men.

SAG-AFTRA's new proposal...

Nixing sketchy meetings: A once- and perhaps still-common industry practice came under fire from SAG-AFTRA as the performers union issued a guideline calling for the industry to “put an end to high-risk locations for professional meetings,” specifically including private hotel rooms and residences.

The document, titled “No Auditions or Interviews in Private Hotel Rooms or Residences,” observes that “misconduct...often occurs outside of the formal workplace setting...." Read more.

Bob Iger explains himself...

Why he didn't run: The Disney CEO — motivated by the "patriot in me" but discouraged by wife Willow Bay — may have been closer to running for U.S. president than many may have presumed. In fact, it was a blockbuster deal for Disney to acquire most of 21st Century Fox that finally put an end to his flirtation with a presidential run, he revealed in a new Vogue profile.

Iger: "Willow initially not only hated the idea, but put her foot down because she thought it would be highly destructive to our family."

It: Chapter Two details...

The new guys (potentially): James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to join Jessica Chastain in the horror-movie sequel. McAvoy would play the adult Bill Denbrough, the unofficial leader of the group of kids nicknamed the Losers Club, who grows up to be a successful author (played by Jaeden Lieberher in the first installment). Hader will play the adult Richie Tozier, the jokester who grows up to be a DJ (first played by Finn Wolfhard).

Kristen Bell's next movie...

Musical comedy: Bell is attached to star in STXfilms' Fantasy Camp, where she will play a junior high school teacher who faces her fears and pursues her dreams while attending a Broadway performing-arts camp for adults.

Elsewhere in film...

► Trailer: Timothee Chalamet's Hot Summer Nights. The retro coming-of-age film from A24 follows Chalamet as a summertime weed dealer on Cape Cod. Watch.

► Martin Scorsese's next Netflix project: The streamer has ordered an untitled SCTV reunion special, with Scorsese (currently at work on The Irishman for Netflix) to direct. Jimmy Kimmel will host the cast reunion in May in Toronto, footage from which will anchor the doc.

► Disney's live-action Mulan lands two stars: Jet Li is in final talks to play the emperor of China, who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one male from each household, while Gong Li is confirmed as the villain of Mulan, a powerful witch. Details.

► Salma Hayek inks first-look deal with Lionsgate: The actress and her producing partner Jose "Pepe" Tamez will produce feature films for Lionsgate under the actress' Ventanarosa Productions banner for Lionsgate to release.

► John Travolta's Gotti finds new distributor: Vertical Entertainment has come on board as theatrical distributor and has set June 15 for the wide-release debut of the film, which was dropped from the schedule of previous distributor Lionsgate Premiere back in December.

► Warner Bros. hire: Michelle Slavich, formerly a high-ranking communications executive at Google, has been named executive vp global publicity and strategy for Warner Bros. Pictures. The announcement follows the retirement of longtime Warner Bros. publicity exec Juli Goodwin after 18 years with the studio.