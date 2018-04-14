What Matters in Hollywood Today

Fast-moving and ambitious changes fuel a thrilling start to the second season, writes Tim Goodman:

The second season of HBO's breakout series Westworld, marked by ambitious twists that lay the groundwork for future seasons while setting up a strong female empowerment storyline, still isn't likely to convince those who were on the fence for season one to jump on the bandwagon.

But on the basis of five episodes, the intriguing groundwork it lays for the future should more than satisfy fans from the first go-round. It might even hook newbies who wander into the genre-bending drama for a peek at what all the fuss is about. Full review.

What others are saying: "Bigger, more baffling, and brilliant." — Entertainment Weekly. "Season two doubles down on the show's meta tendencies." — New York Magazine. "Trapped inside its own maze." — IndieWire.

^Playing the Trump sons: SNL's Mikey Day and Alex Moffat talk to David Walters about playing first sons Don Jr. and Eric:

MIKEY DAY There's an aura of privilege that's ripe for parody. On a surface level, they seem like Wall Street villains, ones who would challenge the protagonist of an '80s movie to a ski race. If they win, they're going to pave over the community center and build high-rise apartments.

ALEX MOFFAT Most people in the Trump administration have very defined personas. There was a lot that was undefined about these two when Trump was running, and there's still a lot we can project onto them.

DAY The suggestion from Lorne Michaels and [producer] Steve Higgins was that Don Jr. should never get too angry at Eric because then it loses the big brother-little brother relationship, which is such a great note to maintain — a level of sweetness relatable to any siblings. Full Q&A.

Elsewhere in TV...

► George Clooney reduces Catch-22 role, brings in Kyle Chandler: Two-time Oscar winner George Clooney has reduced his role in the six-episode Hulu limited series. Chandler will take over the part originally earmarked for Clooney, while the latter will change roles to one less demanding as he also juggles producing and directing duties. Read more.

► NCIS forever: The CBS series has been renewed for a 16th season as Mark Harmon inks a new deal to return.

► Simpsons showrunner addresses Apu controversy (again): "I truly appreciate all responses pro and con. Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular & more important right," Al Jean said via Twitter.

► Leah Remini inks first-look deal with A+E Networks: The multihyphenate has sealed a first-look deal with the cable giant, where she will develop new unscripted projects for the portfolio.

► Comcast's Netflix play: Despite competing in a fast-changing entertainment landscape, Comcast is expanding its partnership with Netflix by including a subscription to the streaming service in new and existing Xfinity X1 cable packages.