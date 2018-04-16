What Matters in Hollywood Today

Dwayne Johnson's Rampage defeated A Quiet Place at the box office after all, writes Pamela McClintock:

Comeback: On Friday afternoon, New Line's Rampage appeared to be dropping like a rock at the U.S. box office.

But thanks to the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Rampage made something of a recovery, opening to $34.5 million, one of the best showings ever for a video game adaptation and enough to win the weekend. That was still behind expectations, however.

The horror runner-ups: A Quiet Place continued to defy expectations in its sophomore outing, earning $32.6 million for a domestic total just shy of $100 million at $99.6 million. Truth or Dare, the latest microbudget collaboration from Universal and Blumhouse, opened to a strong $19.2 million. Full weekend box office.

Specialty market: Bleecker Street's Beirut, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, grossed $1.7 million from 754 theaters for a five-day debut of $2.2 million. Sophie Fiennes' documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami scored an enviable per-theater average of $20,147 upon debuting in three theaters. And Chloe Zhao's 2017 Cannes entry The Rider launched to $45,268 from three theaters for a screen average of $15,089.

Rampage in China: Overseas, the movie roared loudly in China, biting off $55 million for a foreign debut of $114.1 million and solid global start of $148.6 million.

Rampage's other achievement: Per IndieWire, the film has the dubious distinction of being the most well-received video game-to-movie adaptation on Rotten Tomatoes — with a 50 percent "rotten" score. (Tomb Raider was the previous record holder with 49 percent.)

About Truth or Dare...

A step back for Blumhouse? "The film is impressing at the box office, but, after filmmaker-driven hits Get Out and Split, Truth or Dare plays like a property caught between a director and a studio at different places in their creative ambitions," writes Richard Newby. Read more.

Speaking of Blumhouse...

Halloween reboot intel: Jason Blum had good things to report about David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot, saying: "I feel really good about it, I saw a cut of it two nights ago. I think David did a terrific job…. He did everything I hoped he would do which is respect the DNA of the franchise and bring something totally new to it and we’re really very very excited for people to see it."

Hollywood's new biopic trend...

Living subjects: "In recent years, [the] process of selecting lives worthy of cinematic lionization has been dramatically reconfigured," Chris Lee writes in Vulture. "There’s been a sharp increase in projects plotted around people who are not only still alive, but who are relatively young and still vital — and continue to impact the popular culture into which the movies about them will soon submerge."

Elsewhere in film...

► Infinity War cast grows: Per directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the upcoming Avengers film has added another name to its roster: Carrie Coon, who'll play villain Proxima Midnight.

► Cannes: Paul Dano's Wild Life set to open critics' week: The 1960s-set drama, which premiered at Sundance and stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, will open Cannes Critics' Week sidebar; Alex Lutz's second feature Guy will close the week. Both will screen out of competition.

► Are you ready for a Deadpool pop-up bar? Well, there's going to be one anyway in New York and L.A. — for fans 21 and older — as part of a promotional campaign between the Fox film sequel and beverage company Mike's Harder. Details.

► RIP, R. Lee Ermey. The Golden Globe-nominated actor, best known for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket, has died. Ermey, whose nickname was "The Gunny," was 74. Read more | Hollywood pays tribute.

Remembering Milos Forman...

Critic's notebook: "It's not always easy to analyze why some artists remain productive and culturally connected through their entire careers while others pass out of the spotlight," writes Todd McCarthy. "But for two decades, Forman shared the upper echelon of international filmmakers with distinctive works that no one else would have made remotely the same way." Read more.

Hollywood reacts: "We lost one of the greatest directors in the history of film," said Michael Douglas. Jim Carrey tweeted, "What a force. A lovely man." Woody Harrelson: "He was a loving papa bear who would yell your name with his big Czech voice...." Read more.

Czech Republic mourns: "He will always be here," says Czech actor and president of the Karlovy Vary international film festival Jiri Bartoska. "Every time you say his name, you remember the stories he told in his unmistakably deep voice, his laughter, the smoke from his cigar ever hanging in the air." Read more.