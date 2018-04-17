What Matters in Hollywood Today

The streaming giant has a lot to be happy about, writes Paul Bond:

Always growing: Netflix added 7.4 million new customers to its streaming service in the first quarter, besting the company's projection that it would add 6.35 million on a worldwide basis, the company said Monday.

Foreign lift: Netflix's growth in the quarter was due mostly to its expansion into foreign markets, as it added 5.46 million international subscribers while analysts expected roughly 5.02 million.

As the Financial Times reports, "international revenues [are expected] to exceed sales from its home market of the US for the first time in the current quarter."

Revenue: Netflix posted $3.7 billion in revenue, just slightly ahead of the projections of analysts. Adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents was about what Wall Street had projected.

Outperforming tech peers: “We’re very different from the ad-supported businesses and we’ve always been very big on protecting all of our members’ viewing,” Reed Hastings told shareholders. “I think we’re substantially inoculated from the other issues that are happening in the industry.”

On the Cannes impasse: “We regret our films not being able to compete at this year’s Cannes film festival,” Netflix top brass also said in the letter. “The festival adopted a new rule that means if a film is in competition at Cannes, it can not be watched on Netflix in France for the following three years. We would never want to do that to our French members."

More Hastings: "Last year, we expanded our efforts in original programming to unscripted shows across several genres," the exec went on. "Our output in this area is now comparable to similarly focused U.S. domestic cable networks."

"Shows like Queer Eye and Nailed It are great examples of our ambitions in this area: engaging, buzz-worthy shows that drive lots of enjoyment around the world." Full story.

AT&T-Time Warner trial update...

Taking the stand: Ready for some courtroom drama? The Wall Street Journal reports that "Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes could testify as soon as Tuesday to explain why the owner of Cartoon Network and HBO wants to sell itself to the country’s biggest pay-TV distributor. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson will likely have his chance on Thursday, when he takes the stand to dispute the Justice Department’s allegations that the deal would raise the cost of cable- and satellite-TV service."

The Sean Hannity situation...

How about that: President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was reluctant to name one of his other clients during a Monday hearing — but, after pressure from a New York federal judge, it was revealed that the mystery client is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

What Hannity's saying: He told his radio show audience that he's occasionally had "brief discussions" with Cohen about legal issues that he wanted "his input and perspective on." But, he added, "Michael never represented me in any matter. I never retained him in the traditional sense of retaining a lawyer. I never received an invoice from Michael." He also stressed that no third party was involved.

Conflict of interest? Yes, according to a number of observers, including Anderson Cooper, who said last night: “Not disclosing a business or legal relationship with someone you report on and have had on as your guest at least 16 times since Donald Trump declared his presidency, that doesn’t sound either fair nor balanced."

Alan Dershowitz agrees: “I really think you should have disclosed your relationship with Cohen,” Dershowitz told Hannity — on Hannity's Fox News show, no less.

Late night: You can guess which side those guys were on. Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel all had a ball with the news — watch.

Fox's Sky bid...

"Political assault"? British regulators are engaging in a "political assault" on 21st Century Fox over its desire to purchase the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own, the group general counsel of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company charged Monday. "The sustained effort by some to politicize the Sky review should raise concerns not only for those who want to invest in the U.K. but, more fundamentally, for all who cherish the rule of law," Gerson Zweifach wrote in an opinion published in the Financial Times.

Barry Diller talks, part two...

On his L.A. gondola project: "Time will tell, but we are starting the first phase of the project which is really — we’re funding the discovery phase, which is feasibility. We have encouragement from the administration of the Los Angeles Mayor's Office, so we are going to see. The early work says it is feasible. It’s going to take a while — and God knows it’s not an easy project — but it’s also a juicy, wonderful idea."

On the mega-deals-for-super-producers trend: "It’s inevitable these things are going to continue. Netflix in particular has so many subscribers go in the opposite direction, which inevitably they will. For now, everybody should enjoy it." Full Q&A.

MSNBC's bold change...

No more news ticker: As of yesterday morning, MSNBC dropped its news ticker. "We’re removing the scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen for a cleaner view that puts our reporting more front and center," a network spokesperson said. "As a network, we focus on up-to-the-minute breaking news showcasing our team’s smart reporting and in-depth analysis, and we want viewers to get the best possible experience.”

The late-night wars...

Update: It's getting pretty lopsided, Vulture reports. Per Nielsen ratings for the year’s first quarter, Colbert averaged 4.02 million DVR-adjusted viewers — a massive 20 percent leap compared with the same time frame in 2017 — and well ahead of both Fallon (2.76 million) and Kimmel (2.35 million)." Colbert's margin of victory a year ago was 300,000 — now it's 1.26 million.

From CBS to Lionsgate...

Exits: Prolific producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum are leaving broadcast's studio system. The married producing duo have exited their deal with CBS Television Studios, their home of nearly a decade, for a first-look, overall pact with studio Lionsgate Television. Sources say the duo's deal with the studio was up and the split was amicable. Read more.

The Westworld premiere was last night...

Inside the Hollywood party: Bartenders and wait staff were outfitted in dark uniforms branded with the word "Delos," the same company that runs the show's parks. A DJ controlled the upbeat music from a balcony station high above the main floor, surrounded by robotic vultures and multicolored horses. Drone hosts lorded over several different corners of the space, and iconography from the series (including Arnold's maze) were studded throughout the party as well.

Spotted: In addition to cast and creators (including Jonah Nolan and Lisa Nolan Joy), the party drew the likes of Christopher Nolan and Liam Hemsworth (both of whom were supporting their respective brothers, Jonah and Luke). Also in attendance: Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer) and Silicon Valley stars Martin Starr and Thomas Middleditch. Read more.

ABC's Goldbergs spinoff...

Picked up: The Disney-owned network has handed out a 13-episode series order for the 1990s-set spinoff formerly known as Schooled. Additionally, former Goldbergs series regular AJ Michalka (Barry's ex-girlfriend Lainey) has joined the cast of the untitled spinoff, which has been retooled after original star Nia Long was no longer available.

Elsewhere in TV...

► The Big Bang Theory's big guest stars: Mark Hamill and Kathy Bates will be joining the show's May 11 season finale, which will focus on the marriage between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). Also on the guest list: Lauren Lapkus, Jerry O'Connell and Teller.

► Showtime orders James Corden's comedy pilot: The network has given a pilot commitment to The Wrong Mans, a half-hour, single-camera effort from Bad Robot based on the BBC series created by James Corden and Matthew Baynton. Ben Schwartz is slated to star in the new iteration.

► Hulu is going to Fyre Festival: The streaming service has picked up a multipart doc about the ultra-luxury music festival gone wrong, to be developed by Billboard, Mic and The Cinemart. The untitled docuseries, slated for 2019, will examine what really happened behind the scenes and the ongoing investigation into the failed music festival

► Starz takes on Seeso's leftovers: The premium cable network has inked a licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Television that includes Cameron Esposito's and Rhea Butcher's critically praised series Take My Wife. Also included in the pact are Night Train With Wyatt Cenac, Skylar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts, The UCB Show and more. Full list.

► Peabody Awards: Among the winners are Oscar nominee Last Man in Aleppo, Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise and Time: The Kalief Browder Story. The winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. See the full list.

► RIP, Harry Anderson: The Night Court actor died Monday morning in Asheville, N.C., at the age of 65. In addition to his role on the NBC sitcom, Anderson appeared on Cheers, starred as humorist Dave Barry on the 1990s show Dave's World and played Richie Tozier in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It. Read more.