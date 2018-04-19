What Matters in Hollywood Today

Don't expect any fireworks at the box office this weekend, writes Pamela McClintock:

It's expected to be a quiet period at the movies as Hollywood ramps up for the beginning of the summer season next Friday when Disney and Marvel unfurl Avengers: Infinity War.

Until then: Forecasts suggest New Line's Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson, and Paramount's hit horror pic A Quiet Place will both earn $20 million or more.

Amy Schumer's outlook: I Feel Pretty is tracking to open to $13 million to $15 million, which would put it in third place. However, STX Entertainment believes there's plenty of room for upside if women turn out in force.

The rest: From Fox Searchlight, Super Troopers 2 is tracking to debut to $5 million to $6 million and Codeblack's and Lionsgate's thriller Traffik is pacing to open to $4 million to $5 million. Full story.

I Feel Pretty, reviewed: "The film veers between inspired and strained and finally settles into the realm of self-improvement pop psychology," writes THR's Sheri Linden. The takeaway: "I feel underwhelmed." Full review.

What others are saying: "If the people responsible for this comedy aren't embarrassed by that hypocrisy, they damn well should be." — Rolling Stone.

"There’s a potentially funny movie in here somewhere. But it lumbers along, wasting some of its greatest assets." — Vox.

"An open-hearted and occasionally funny story of self-confidence." — IndieWire.

What Schumer is saying: “There’s all this backlash," she told Vanity Fair. "I can understand how [the trailer] can trigger some people,’ but it just made me excited for them to see the movie because it’s just so not the message or even the takeaway. It’s not about I’m ugly and I hate myself. It’s a girl with real self-esteem issues, which everyone can relate to..."

MoviePass news...

Tumbling shares Per WSJ: "Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. plans to sell up to $150 million worth of stock and largely pump the money into MoviePass Inc., the fast-growing movie-theater subscription company it bought last year. The news sent the stock of the cash-strapped company down 17% to $3.19 in after-hours trading...."

Cannes developments...

Look who's back: Seven years after being declared persona non grata by Cannes for jokingly saying he “sympathized with Hitler,” the provocative, and Palme d'Or-winning, Danish director Lars von Trier will return with his next project: The House That Jack Built, which will premiere out of competition.

Other additions: Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is set to close the festival, while Kevin Macdonald's Whitney Houston doc, Whitney, and Ramin Bahrani's Fahrenheit 451 will be given midnight screenings. Full list.

Saudi Arabia debuts its new cinema...

Hollywood applauds: The historic screening of Black Panther went down in Riyadh last night — marking the opening of the first movie theater in the country since a 35-year ban on cinemas was lifted in December. The audience was mostly Saudi dignitaries and figures from the country's cultural scene, but Hollywood top brass paid tribute to the landmark occasion via a series of special videos shown before the screening.

Sony's Tom Rothman, Universal's Jeff Shell, Paramount's Jim Gianopulos, Disney's Alan Bergman and Warner Bros.' Kevin Tsujihara all recorded messages congratulating Saudi Arabia on the opening of the cinema and hailing of a new era for film across the country. Read their messages.

L.A. film report...

Production up: FilmL.A.’s quarterly report has been released, and on-location filming in the greater Los Angeles area is up 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Numbers: In total, 9,724 shoot days were logged during the period, and on-location feature production experienced its first double-digit bump since 2015, up 11.7 percent.

Lorne Michaels makes a move...

Exit: The SNL kingmaker, who spent nearly 30 years at Paramount Pictures for his film endeavors, has left the Viacom-owned studio for Universal Pictures, where he and his Broadway Video have inked a first-look deal.

First title: The first film being developed under his new pact is Baby Nurse, with SNL castmembers Leslie Jones and Colin Jost attached to star. Described as having the tone of Miss Congeniality, the movie centers on a special agent assigned to the most humbling undercover role in the history of the FBI.

On the TV side: Michaels also renewed his TV deals and signed a new multiyear pact for SNL, with sources indicating that the mega-producer plans to remain in the job at least until he hits the 50-year mark: 2025.

Bill Mechanic's Academy board replacement...

It's Dan Fellman: The veteran distribution executive has been named as Bill Mechanic's replacement on the 54-person board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, becoming one of three individuals representing the organization's executive branch.

Damon Lindelof alert...

The Hunt gets a release date: The Lindelof film has landed a Sept. 27, 2019, release date from Universal Pictures, which is teaming with Blumhouse on the politically charged action-thriller. Craig Zobel is directing the film from a script by Lindelof — co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers — and Nick Cuse. (The trio also worked together on the two TV shows.)

Plot: While the logline is being kept under wraps, sources say The Hunt is a subversive feature that takes its cues from the current political climate in America — elevating the current conflict between right and left wings to a more extreme, and violent, level.

Elsewhere in film...

► The final Deadpool 2 trailer is here. Watch.

► Solo gets a China release date: Sources say that the Star Wars film will debut in the country May 25, the same day it unfurls across North America.

► Kevin Costner will voice the dog in The Art of Racing in the Rain: If a deal is made, the actor would voice the canine that's central to the story in Fox 2000's adaptation of the best-selling novel, which stars Milo Ventimiglia as the dog's race car-driving owner.

► Lily Collins joins survival thriller Titan: The To the Bone star will play a young musician investigating her environmental activist sister's mysterious death.

► F. Gary Gray will direct Hasbro's M.A.S.K. movie: The Fate of the Furious filmmaker will helm the project for Paramount; no writer is yet attached to the project.

► Edgar Ramirez joins Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise: Ramirez, who starred as Gianni Versace in the most recent American Crime Story, will play a man with a conquistador background who is one of the story's villains.