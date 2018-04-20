What Matters in Hollywood Today

Natalie Portman's decision not to receive an honor in Israel is being seen as a form of protest...

Skipping Israel: The Jerusalem-born actress has decided against receiving the Genesis Prize in Israel and canceled her trip to accept the honor, according to the organization that had planned to salute her.

The prize foundation quoted Portman's rep as saying "recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing” to her and that "she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony."

Portman's views: She has openly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past, saying in 2015, "I'm very much against Netanyahu. Against. I am very, very upset and disappointed that he was re-elected."

Last year: "I think all Israelis know that it's much easier to criticize in Israel than outside...it's such a hard combination to obviously have deep love for the place you're from and also see what's wrong with it. So it becomes a tricky thing, certainly increasingly tricky."

The Genesis foundation: "We are very saddened that she has decided not to attend the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem for political reasons. We fear that Ms. Portman’s decision will cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicized, something we have worked hard for the past five years to avoid.”

The Israeli government: "I was saddened to hear that Natalie Portman has fallen as a ripe fruit in the hands of BDS supporters," said Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, associating her with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

"Natalie, a Jewish actress who was born in Israel now joins those who refer to the success and wonder of the rebirth of Israel as A Tale of Darkness and Darkness," she said, making reference to Portman's 2015 film.

A pattern: In December, Lorde canceled a concert date in Tel Aviv amid calls for artists to boycott performing in the country. Earlier in 2017, Radiohead similarly faced criticism ahead of its July 19 concert in the city (the band played anyway).

More Saudi developments...

A second theater chain: Just a day after AMC's historic opening in Riyadh on April 18, the Middle East's biggest regional theater chain Vox announced that it, too, had been awarded a license to operate in the kingdom and would be opening Saudi Arabia's first multiplex in the coming days.

Imax's India moves...

Expansion: Imax is growing its footprint in India with its latest agreements with two leading cinema chains, Inox and Cinepolis, which nearly doubles its contracted theaters as recent Bollywood releases also have started to open on the large-screen format.

Letter from London...

Is 4DX the future of cinema? A critic from The Guardian tries it out, and comes away unconvinced: "To be honest, rather than putting me 'in the movie,' 4DX often threw me out of it. It’s more ghost train than flight simulator.... If you’re in the mood, it’s a novel thrill-ride; if you’re not, it’s like being assaulted by your own cinema seat...."

The Avengers question...

Is the movie facing unrealistic expectations? "Infinity War is the rarest of films, the kind that's so anticipated that it's hard to see it as just a movie," writes Patrick Shanley. "Fans have been dissecting it since 2014, when Marvel first revealed the film's title. It's transcended beyond the blockbuster and into the realm of worldwide cultural event.... Perhaps unfairly, it's hard for audiences to allow projects on this level to just be films." Read more.

The latest box-office tracking: Per WSJ: "One week before it hits theaters, Avengers: Infinity War is poised for a massive box office debut that could unseat 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the biggest opening of all time in the U.S. and Canada, currently $248 million."

Kimmel's all in: From April 23 to 27, Jimmy Kimmel's show will host 19 of the film's top stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman and more.

Guillermo del Toro's new deal...

Animation: The Oscar-winning filmmaker has signed a multiyear exclusive deal with DreamWorks Animation to write, produce and direct animated family films for the studio. As part of the arrangement, del Toro has taken up offices at the Glendale campus.

This comes after his recent overall deal with Fox Searchlight to write, produce and direct live-action feature projects.

Elsewhere in film...

► Elton John biopic nabbed by Paramount: Kingsman actor Taron Egerton will stars as the famed artist in Rocketman, which will cover John's life from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to international superstardom. Dexter Fletcher, who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle, is set to direct. Details.

► Michelle Williams teams with Julianne Moore: They will co-star in the remake of Susanne Bier's Oscar-nominated Danish drama After the Wedding, in which Williams will play an orphanage owner.

► Jesse Plemons signs up for Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise: Plemons will star as a villain in the Disney theme-park-to-movie adaptation from The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra, joining the likes of Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramirez.

► Lee Daniels' lesbian love story: Daniels has signed on to executive produce the indie urban drama Pimp, starring Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm and more. The indie pic marks the first movie that Daniels — the director-producer behind such TV and film hits as Empire and The Butler — has executive produced.

► Beautiful Ruins finds its director: David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is in talks to direct the adaptation of the best-selling novel, which will be produced by Sam Mendes, for Fox 2000.

► Deadpool 2 director's next project: David Leitch will helm The Division, an adaptation of the Ubisoft video game that will star Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.

► Universal unveils 2018 Universal Writers Program participants: See the list.