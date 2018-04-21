What Matters in Hollywood Today

Ad-vengers: A look at the yearlong marketing blitz, hype and strategy behind the film billed as "the most ambitious crossover event in history." Chris Thilk writes:

It’s hard to miss the sense of finality that pervades the marketing campaign for Avengers: Infinity War. At every turn, Disney and Marvel Studios have made it clear to the audience that this is the end. This is the moment the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, launched in 2008 when Samuel L. Jackson appeared at the end of Iron Man to mention the “Avengers Initiative,” has been building toward.

If you look back at how Warner Bros. sold the two parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the studio used the “It all ends here” message directly but also made it clear the finale was being presented in two parts. So audiences knew from the outset that the first film would not contain a conclusion to the story. A close read.

^Portman responds: The actress breaks her silence after deciding not to accept an Israel honor and canceling her trip to the country:

In a statement, Natalie Portman says her reasoning for declining to receive an honor in Israel has been mischaracterized: "Let me speak for myself. I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony. By the same token, I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it..."

She continued: "Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation. ... Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power." Full statement.

Stars vs. NRA: Alyssa Milano, Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer helped launch an anti-NRA campaign, writes Katie Kilkenny:

Less than a month after March for Our Lives, a group of Hollywood stars have partnered with Parkland, Fla., students, activists and policy experts to launch a new initiative aimed at advocating for gun control and reducing the political influence of the National Rifle Association.

The No Rifle Association initiative (#NoRA) announced its formation and goals in a letter to NRA executive vp Wayne LaPierre. It was signed by over 130 celebrities and activists including Parkland shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianne Moore, Patton Oswalt, and Constance Wu.... Read the letter.

In other film news...

► Weekend box office update: Amy Schumer catching up? In a surprise twist, Schumer's I Feel Pretty is catching up with A Quiet Place and Rampage, according to early Friday returns.

Pretty's projected Friday gross of $5.5 million-$7 million, including $1 million in Thursday previews, means it has a shot to overtake Dwayne Johnson's Rampage with a debut in the $17 million-$20 million range. Read more.

► Universal wins the bidding war for Stephen King's Tommyknockers: The studio beat out Sony and Netflix, both of whom made aggressive overtures. James Wan of the Conjuring movies, and Roy Lee, one of the producers behind the adaptation of King’s It, are producing with Larry Sanitsky, who exec produced the 1993 TV miniseries version.

► Angry Birds 2 cast grows: Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown Zach Woods, Brooklynn Prince and more are joining the animated sequel. Jones will voice the film's villain. See the full cast.

► Mel Gibson's new co-stars: Selina Lo and Michelle Yeoh are joining the Joe Carnahan action-thriller Boss Level, starring Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts and more.

► Clea DuVall's same-sex romantic comedy: TriStar Pictures has picked up Happiest Season, a same-sex romcom from DuVall and Mary Holland. DuVall will helm the project, which will be produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill.

► Imagine CEO out: Charlie Corwin, who joined Imagine Entertainment as its CEO a little over a year ago, has exited the company and is planning to put together a media company of his own.

► THR, Esq: Harvey Weinstein appears in bankruptcy court. Harvey Weinstein has finally made an appearance in the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Co. On Friday, he submitted a motion aimed at forcing the debtor to hand over his personnel file. He says his discovery request will allow him to "exonerate himself." Read more.