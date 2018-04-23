What Matters in Hollywood Today

The weekend box office saw an old winner take the top spot, writes Gregg Kilday:

STX Entertainment's I Feel Pretty charmed enough moviegoers to collect an estimated $16.2 million at the North America box office over the weekend.

But that wasn’t enough to knock A Quiet Place ($22 million) out of the top spot, which the Paramount movie reclaimed during its third weekend of release, or to bump Warner Bros.' Rampage ($21 million) from the No. 2 slot.

As for the other new releases, Fox Searchlight comedy Super Troopers 2 ($14.2 million) debuted in fourth position, and the Lionsgate thriller Traffik ($3.9 million) opened in ninth place.

Amy Schumer's track record: Pretty’s third-place opening fell short of Schumer’s last two features, 2015’s Trainwreck, which debuted to $30.1 million, and 2017’s Snatched, which bowed to $19.5 million, but it did edge ahead of prerelease expectations, which had pegged the pic’s opening in the $13 million to $15 million range. Full story.

Verne Troyer passes...

RIP: Troyer, an actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series, died at the age of 49.

No cause of death was immediately given, but the statement on the actor's official Facebook page read: "Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help." Read more.

Friends pay tribute: "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," said Troyer's Austin Powers co-star Mike Myers. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed." More tributes.

Sly Stallone's phone call to Trump...

Pardon? "Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson," the president tweeted over the weekend. "His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!"

Spider-Man sequel intel...

Going global? Marvel head Kevin Feige teased what's to come in the Spider-Man franchise: “We start filming early July. We film in London.... We shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

James Cameron talks Avengers...

Quoted: “I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue,” the director said at his production company offices this weekend. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, Come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

CinemaCon kicks off in Las Vegas tonight...

Preview: Hollywood studios will descend on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday for CinemaCon, where they will show theaters owners and press what they have in store for the remainder of the year via a parade of stars and buzzy footage.

The key questions: What’s the future of the Transformers franchise? Will Bohemian Rhapsody sing in the wake of Bryan Singer? Will Aquaman be the DC hero Warners needs? Read more.

Host Q&A: What does National Association of Theater Owners president John Fithian think about MoviePass? "We don't have a position on it, principally because it's a matter of competitive pricing, but we may have more of a response by CinemaCon."

Trump? "I think the president has shown some inclination of late to blame the entertainment industry for gun violence in America, and that is disconcerting." Full Q&A.

Honoree Q&A: What does Get Out star Lil Rel Howery, who'll be feted with CinemaCon's breakout performer of the year award, want to do next? Less comedy: "I'm mixing it up," he says. "Sometimes, your agents want to put you in a category. Your audience will put you in a box, too, if they only see you do the same thing. I want to do as much stuff with heart in it as I can." Full Q&A.

Fandango deal: Ahead of CinemaCon, the online movie ticketing service has added National Amusements' Showcase Cinemas to the list of theaters it covers. National Amusements is a privately held company owned by the Redstone family and run by Shari Redstone.

The overseas factor: "Feature films have been trending offshore, especially to the U.K., Canada and Australia," says FilmL.A.'s Adrian McDonald, who cites incentives and favorable exchange rates as key forces luring Hollywood abroad. Read more.

Notes from Tribeca...

The Seagull, reviewed: "Annette Bening scores another triumph with her turn as the vainglorious, aging actress Irina and is well matched by the rest of the cast, especially Elisabeth Moss, seemingly born to play the desperately lovesick Masha." Full review | Cast Q&A

Zoe, reviewed: "A human/robot love story that is less deeply imaginative than Spike Jonze's Her, the picture is nevertheless a beautifully acted, affecting drama that teases some questions society may need to answer sooner than we expect." Full review.

Bradley Cooper talks Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born and more: "She said right from the beginning that this is going to be a barter," Cooper told Robert De Niro. "[She said] ‘I’m gonna rely on you to get a performance that’s honest out of me’ — because she’s never done a film before — ‘and I'm gonna make sure that you turn into a musician. Because we’re going to sing everything live.’ And I thought, ‘Wait, wait, what?'" Read more.

Letter from Cannes...

On Lars von Trier: "Cannes' decision to welcome the 'banished' filmmaker back is emblematic of the contradictions at the heart of the festival — especially when it comes to gender," writes Leslie Felperin.

"What’s hard to wrap your head around is where exactly the festival, a celebration of independent thought and artistic risk-taking, draws the line between acceptable and offensive." Read more.