What Matters in Hollywood Today

Marvel Studios introduced its most ambitious movie yet at the film's premiere last night. Here's what people are saying about it:

"Overwhelming in the best possible sense." — Christian Blauvelt, BBC Culture.

"Totally solid (if predictably a bit overstuffed)...." — Dalton Ross, EW.

"No one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected." — Jill Pantozzi, io9.

"INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting." — Tasha Robinson, The Verge.

"My second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther.... Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one." — Nigel M. Smith, People.

"INFINITY WAR has like ten legit 'chill down the spine' great moments." — Mike Ryan, Uproxx. See more reactions.

What's happening at CinemaCon...

Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio talk Manson movie: The film is "probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done," Tarantino said of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, promising that DiCaprio and Brad Pitt would be the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford."

DiCaprio added: "It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven't done yet, but I’m incredibly excited…to work with Brad Pitt, and I think he’s going to transport us. I’m a huge fan of Singin' in the Rain — movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays." Read more.

Rampage heads to Saudi Arabia: "They have actually signed off on Rampage," AMC president and CEO Adam Aron said at CinemaCon of the next big film to enter the Saudi market. He added that Avengers: Infinity War went through the censorship process early last week. (A Saudi Arabian release is already listed on IMDb for April 26).

What's next: Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution at 20th Century Fox, announced at the panel that the animated feature Ferdinand recently went through the censorship process and the hope is that it will be the first Fox film to screen in the country. Full story.

Gender-integrated Saudi theaters? "As recently as three weeks ago all showings were going to be integrated," said Aron. Then the plans changed to allow for "single male" or "bachelor" screenings and separate "family screenings." "In the end we just opened up with family screenings, only."

"It'll change again and again as the country tries to get it right," says Aron. "If I can make a prediction — they are going to integrate theaters. That's our working expectation. But it may take some time...." Read more.

Sony touts diversity: "You have seen already the diversity of the product and the diversity of the audience that we aim at," said Sony motion picture group chairman Tom Rothman. "We are not all superheros all the time. But make no mistake — we are in the global franchise business. We are building on Sony’s biggest year in over a decade...." Read more.

Jim Gianopulos talks Paramount...

New era: "The studio is poised for a renaissance," Gianopulos told the L.A. Times in a new interview. "It's had a couple of difficult years structurally, organizationally and in terms of its performance. I think with a new team in place, a new direction and a new strategy, the opportunities are terrific."

Jerry Bruckheimer chips in: "In the past, it was very difficult to get things done there. Before, it was tough to get answers. Now it seems like the logjam has opened up."

Bob Bakish: "It's a whole new day at Paramount," said the Viacom CEO, "because this [Gianopulos] is a guy who likes to work with people."

Atom Tickets inks a deal...

Competing with Fandango: Atom Tickets has signed an exhibitor partnership with the country's fifth-largest theater chain, Harkins Theatres, as well as eight other chains. The partnerships add 1,000 screens to Atom’s platform, bringing its total reach to over 20,000 screens across North America.

Imax expands theater footprint...

New system: With the launch of a new top-of the-digital-line laser projection system, Imax is striking sizable deals with Cineworld/Regal and AMC. Cineworld and Regal will add 26 new Imax theaters and upgrade 29 of its existing Imax projectors in the U.S. and Europe with the new system. AMC will upgrade 87 of its Imax theaters at AMC locations.

Agencies are on a collision course with the WGA...

The key issues: Packaging, a half-century old system in which agencies assemble the creative elements of a television series in exchange for receiving fees from the studio rather than commissions from the client; and production, a newer practice in which agencies or their affiliates actually finance or produce a series. The WGA calls both a conflict of interest.

Agency point of view: A third item that may rankle the agencies is a guild demand that agent commissions not reduce writer compensation below scale. Full story.

Melissa McCarthy talks gender pay disparity...

Fighting back: "There were some jobs when I was paid what most [of my co-stars were]. And then people who climbed the ladder with me were suddenly making 15 times what I made," McCarthy said in her Glamour cover story.

"I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait.' I thought, 'This is based on bullshit. This not based on anything factual to me.' I hated that feeling of not being in control and not being able to do anything about it. I think that feeling is what keeps the fight in me."

Elsewhere in film...

► Key Oscars dates announced: The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC on Feb. 24, 2019; the annual Governors Awards are Nov. 18; nominations voting will begin Jan. 7, and close a week later, Jan. 14; nominations will be announced Jan. 22; and final voting will start Feb. 12, and close Feb. 19. See more.

► Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel gets a premiere date: It'll hit theaters Christmas 2019.

► A new official full-length Venom trailer is here. And this time it has Venom. Watch.

► Sam Rockwell teams up with Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi: The Oscar-winning actor is joining Johansson in Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, the unique Nazi Germany satire from Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi.

► Aaron Eckhart's and Courtney Eaton's real-time thriller: The pair will star in Live, a told-in-real-time thriller about a disgraced cop (Eckhart) racing against time to find the police commissioner’s kidnapped daughter (Eaton).

► Apple buys Ed Sheeran doc: The tech giant purchased worldwide rights to the Sheeran documentary Songwriter, which made its North American debut yesterday at Tribeca. The deal is for low- to mid-seven figures, and the film will be released in theaters as well as on Apple platforms.