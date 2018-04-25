What Matters in Hollywood Today

Avengers: Infinity War sets its sights on a historic weekend, writes Pamela McClintock:

Disney's and Marvel's mega-superhero mashup is widely expected to score the top domestic debut of all time for a superhero pic when unfurling in theaters this weekend and kicking off the summer box office.

Tracking suggests it will open north of $225 million, but many believe it has a shot at overtaking fellow Disney pic Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) to land the top North American opening in history (Disney is being conservative in sticking to a $210 million-plus projection). Full story.

Review: "This grand, bursting-at-the-seams wrap-up to one crowded realm of the Marvel superhero universe starts out as three parts jokes, two parts dramatic juggling act and one part deterministic action, an equation that's been completely reversed by the time of the film's startling climax," writes Todd McCarthy. The takeaway: "Marvel hits the jackpot again." Full review.

What others are saying: "Infinity War leaves viewers up in the air, feeling exhilarated and cheated at the same time, aching for a closure that never comes...." — Rolling Stone.

“The Ocean’s Thirteen of spandexed heroism, if you can imagine a version of that movie with two times as many Brad Pitts and no poker dealers." — Time Out.

"Its intimations of grief and terror feel shrewdly attuned to what is happening in the actual, unmarvelous world." — The New York Times.

The future of MoviePass...

Too good to be true? As the Helios- and Matheson-owned app burns through a $200 million war chest amid stock swings and studio skepticism, its 2 million customers — expected to grow to 5 million by year's end — are impossible to ignore.

Profit model? Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth tells THR that MoviePass is making a profit on 88 percent of its subscribers, those who are basically using just one ticket a month.

As for the 12 percent of heavy users, "They are evangelists for the service," he says, noting that as recently as two years ago, MoviePass was spending $51 to acquire each sub; that cost is now zero.

Profit...sharing? While MoviePass pays full price for tickets, about $8.97 apiece, Farnsworth figures he'll soon get about $6 of that back on every transaction as more theaters kick back not only some of the ticket revenue, but also concession purchases. AMC Entertainment begs to differ, saying it has no intention of sharing anything with MoviePass.

The pratfall: One flaw in the model, though, is “when they use MoviePass to see major movies they would have seen anyways," says one analyst. "When MoviePass is subsidizing blockbusters, it will cost them a lot of money and they’ll be hurting." Read more.

What's up at CinemaCon...

John Fithian's state-of-the-industry speech: "The movie industry is not a zero-sum game," the National Association of Theater Owners head told the crowd. "There has been a lot of hype about the next 'disruption.' VHS. DVD. Streaming. Shortened windows. PVOD. Subscriptions and simultaneous release. Yet we never die but remain a strong business in the face of disruption everywhere else in the entertainment landscape."

Questioning MoviePass: "NATO won't take a position on a model that involves pricing," Fithian said. "We do have three concerns about the concept of a subscription model. The first one is sustainability. If it's not sustainable and it goes under then you have millions of disappointed customers that will come and complain to us."

His other two concerns: accuracy (in terms of how the model actually works) and privacy. Read more.

Questioning LED: "Many of the studios think LED is the best thing since sliced bread," Fithian said. He added that many filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Michael Apted, "just went after us. 'You have to have projection.… Don’t just go the way of just being television.' Voices are coming at us from all sides."

MPAA chief Charles Rivkin also spoke: "2018 is off to an even better start, thanks in large part to the leaps and bounds of a certain Black Panther. More than just the highest-grossing superhero film of all time, this movie has redefined a genre, marked a turning point in our cultural history and opened doors to artists and audiences everywhere. And there is so much more to come in 2018." Read more.

Bradley Cooper shows up: "It's a big swing, this movie," Cooper said as he introduced the trailer for his Lady Gaga-starring film A Star Is Born. "I totally get that. You can't control what moves you. You can't contrive or manufacture something that moves you. This project was always around. It always stayed with me."

Andy Serkis unveils Mowgli: The actor debuted two-and- a-half minutes of Warner Bros.' dark, gritty live-action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. "This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as a outsider, as an other, trying to find his identity," said Serkis, who directed the film.

Aquaman sighting: The James Wan film made a splash when the film's first footage played during Warner Bros.' presentation. "I didn't want to bring anything, but they made me," the director said. (Also, Jason Momoa to emcee Will Arnett: “You are the best fucking Batman.")

Toby Emmerich: "2017 was our best year ever with more than $5.1 billion at the global box office, led by Wonder Woman, It and Dunkirk," said the Warner Bros. film chief. "The broad scope of our slate gives us an advantage. And we have built our reputation on being filmmaker-driven."

New Oscar rules...

Mailers: Impacting the largest number of people will be a new policy that requires studios, distributors and filmmakers to use "an Academy-approved mailing house to send sanctioned awards materials for eligible films to Academy members," whether that material is physical or digital.

Documentary changes: The Academy will now deem as Oscar-eligible any doc features that wins "a qualifying award at a competitive film festival...regardless of any prior public exhibition or distribution by nontheatrical means" — a big win for Netflix. See the rest of the new rules.

Alden Ehrenreich spills the beans...

A Han Solo trilogy? In his chat with Esquire, the actor let it slip that he has signed on for three films, saying: “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah. He also addressed the Solo rumor machine, including Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's dismissal from the film.... Read more.