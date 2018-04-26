What Matters in Hollywood Today

Did NBC make a bad bet?

Joe Flint's latest Wall Street Journal story says yes: NBC's "three-year, $69 million bet to woo Ms. Kelly from her conservative primetime perch at Fox News is backfiring," writes Flint, citing sinking ratings and high production costs.

Numbers: "Since joining Today, Kelly is averaging 2.4 million viewers an episode, 18 percent below what the hour was pulling in last season ... ratings have declined sharply for the past two months, dipping to a low of 1.9 million."

Losing ground: "The performance of Megyn Kelly Today has allowed its chief rival, Walt Disney Co.’s syndicated chat show Live with Kelly & Ryan, to more than double its lead over NBC in that hour to 747,000 viewers."

Discontent: "Some of NBC’s affiliate TV stations are unhappy with the drop in viewers, and staffers on other NBC News shows have been grumbling about Ms. Kelly’s lofty budget."

Kelly's take: “I need to introduce myself to people who don’t know me or know some bastardized version of me that they’ve gotten from a website or a TV show,” she told Flint. “There are definitely some who only know me through some caricature they learned about on The Daily Show.”

“Our show is a baby. We’re six months old,” she continued. “Morning TV is obviously new to me and I’m figuring it out as we go … I think any show needs about a year to just find its footing." Read the full WSJ piece.

The Viacom-CBS merger ...

New report: "What seems to be driving Shari Redstone is familial score-settling," William D. Cohan writes in Vanity Fair, "a quest for victory over her father, who never wanted her to have a role in either Viacom or CBS." Cohan adds this quote from a source: "It’s the story of a person who was mistreated by her father."

The state of Sumner Redstone: He "is increasingly out of the picture," Cohan continues. "He communicates partly through an iPad programmed with his voice with, reportedly, three responses: yes, no and fuck you. But even those may be a challenge — according to someone who saw him recently, 'he’s non compos mentis.'"

Roseanne ratings update ...

Even the reruns are winners: The network took a week off from originals of the revived comedy, airing four back-to-back repeats instead. It was enough to deliver a Tuesday demo victory for ABC — two of the episodes even managed to tie an original Voice on NBC for status as the night's top program. Details.

Earnings reports ...

AT&T: The company, fighting a court battle to acquire Time Warner for $85.4 billion, posted first-quarter earnings that fell shy of Wall Street's expectations. The good news: DirecTV overall added 125,000 users to 25.4 million — though that's thanks to 312,000 DirectTV Now additions; the traditional service was down 187,000 subs.

Time Warner: The entertainment conglomerate beat Wall Street estimates with higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings — despite profit declines at all units, including Warner Bros., Turner and HBO. Time Warner won't hold an earnings call due to its planned takeover by AT&T.

Facebook: Despite the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Facebook generated $12 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2018, up 37 percent year-over-year. The social networking giant also grew its monthly active users to 2.2 billion as of March, up 13 percent from the same period last year. Read more.

AMC Networks: In a regulatory filing, the company revealed that CEO Josh Sapan received compensation worth $29.6 million in 2017, down 3 percent from $30.5 million in 2016.

Golden Globes rule changes ...

"The Big Little Lies rule"? The HFPA, perhaps aware of the controversy surrounding Big Little Lies' entry as a limited series last year (the show has since turned into a regular series), offers this:

"A television limited series that is later renewed for an additional season shall be classified as a series or again as a limited series in that later season depending on the degree of continuity in theme, storyline, main characters and production supervision from the original limited series to the later year of the series." See the other changes.

A show about sex trafficking cult Nxivm is in the works ...

Already: Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to reporter Barry Meier's 2017 New York Times expose "Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded" that explores the group fronted by Keith Raniere. Actress Shannon Woodward (Westworld) is attached to executive produce the drama alongside Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Susan Goldberg.

Elsewhere in TV ...

► HBO cancels Alan Ball drama Here and Now: The little-watched critical misfire, starring Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, will not return for a second season.

► Forest Whitaker's new crime drama: Epix has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for scripted drama Godfather of Harlem, based on the true story of 1960s crime boss Bumpy Johnson and starring and exec produced by Whitaker.

► Nickelodeon brings back Double Dare: The network has ordered 40 new episodes to premiere this summer. Nickelodeon says the revival will "feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today" to be announced at a later date.

► Disney Channel's live-action Kim Possible movie finds its stars: Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) will star as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, respectively, in the movie set to debut in 2019.

► Netflix plans BuzzFeed-set docuseries: The weekly shortform series, called Follow This, will follow the journalists at BuzzFeed News as they report a variety of stories. Each of the more than 20 episodes will clock in at around 15 minutes; the show premieres July 9.

► BBC World News sets Vice compilation show: The network will air a "new" weekly series, titled Vice News This Week, that'll be compiled from segments that air on HBO's Vice News Tonight.

TV critics debate: The art of the successful sophomore season ...

Tim Goodman: I think Handmaid's Tale is definitely going to hit a fatigue factor in its second season that Westworld will not. The first two episodes [of Handmaid's] have what I think are ridiculously pointless bits tossed in to spin the wheels in a showy spectacle while not advancing the plot. Worrisome.

Daniel Fienberg: You bring up a very important distinction that every show faces as it extends or elongates its run — namely the difference between wheel-spinning and world-building, one which is clearly in the eye of the beholder.

These are big questions and they may be why Stranger Things was able to not face such a prohibitive backlash in its second season ... see the full debate.

Cobra Kai premiered at Tribeca ...

Review: "YouTube Red's Karate Kid sequel may be a one-joke premise, but thanks to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's likable work, it's more entertaining than you're probably expecting," writes Daniel Fienberg. Full review.