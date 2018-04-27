What Matters in Hollywood Today

After 14 hours of deliberation, the second jury to hear the Bill Cosby's case found Cosby guilty in what many see as the first big conviction in the #MeToo era. Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner write:

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. On Thursday, a Pennsylvania jury returned a verdict after 14 hours of deliberation and held Cosby responsible for rape on all three counts brought by prosecutors.

After the guilty verdict was read and jurors left the courtroom, Cosby launched an expletive-ridden tirade and called District Attorney Kevin Steele an "asshole." As Steele argued to revoke bail, Cosby stood up and shouted, "I'm sick of him!"

What mattered this time: This jury got a taste of the wide-ranging allegations against Cosby. Five women who accuse the comedian of drugging and assaulting them were allowed to testify — last time, only one was allowed to take the stand.

Punishment: Each of the three counts carries a prison term of up to 10 years, although the judge could impose the sentencing time concurrently. There will likely be an appeal from Cosby's team, citing a violation of due process rights. Full story.

Gloria Allred: "Justice has been done!" said the attorney, who represents 33 women who have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, after the verdict. "After all is said and done, women were finally believed, and we thank the jury so much for that." Watch.

What happens to The Cosby Show? Reruns of the sitcom are being pulled from the air by the Bounce TV network "effective immediately," the network said Thursday in a statement.

Late night: It was another stand-up comic — Hannibal Buress — who brought Cosby's misdeeds back into the spotlight. What are comedians saying now? "He can't do anything now except for maybe run for president," said Trevor Noah, while the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Jordan Klepper also weighed in. Watch.

Tom Brokaw accused...

Report: Two women have accused veteran broadcast journalist Tom Brokaw of inappropriate workplace advances in a Washington Post story about the aftermath of #MeToo accusations at NBC News.

Former NBC correspondent Linda Vester and an anonymous source who claims to have been a production assistant allege that the NBC News special correspondent made unwanted advances and acted inappropriately toward them in the 1990s, when Brokaw was an NBC Nightly News anchor. Read more.

Your next Emmy hosts...

Weekend Update: NBC has tapped SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che to host the 2018 telecast. In a sense, it's been a long time coming: The network hasn't had an SNL personality helm the show since Eddie Murphy did back in 1983, instead relying recently on late-night hosts (like almost every other awards show).

Amazon earnings...

Strong: One week after revealing the number of people who pay for Prime subscriptions, the company reported first-quarter sales of $51 billion, up 43 percent over the same period last year. Net income grew to $3.27 per share, compared with $1.48 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

The music factor: On Thursday, Amazon said it has "tens of millions" of paid customers who use its Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions, up more than 100 percent in the last six months.

Increasing the price of Prime: The company will start charging $20 more for its membership program, bring the total to $119, which goes into effect May 11 for new subscribers. Existing members will be charged the higher price beginning June 16 as their accounts become eligible for renewal. Details.

More Thursday Night Football: Amazon also renewed its streaming rights deal with the NFL to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide over the next two years.

Asia content strategy: "India has so much potential. It is the fastest growing region in terms of Prime members growth," he said. "The pricing is just about right, we're not just catering to the top one percent," said Amazon Prime Video head of content, Asia-Pacific James Farrell. Read more.

Charter earnings...

Cut cords: The cable operator reported that it lost 112,000 net pay TV subscribers in the first quarter, compared with a loss of around 89,000 in the year-ago period. First-quarter profit amounted to $168 million compared with a year-ago profit of $155 million.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Facebook's new talk show: Facebook Watch is partnering with entrepreneur/podcaster Lewis Howes for a new series called Breakthrough With Lewis Howes, scheduled to debut this year. The show will feature town hall-esque interaction between Lewis and an audience, with a focus on human interest pieces.

► Netflix's new space drama: Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff has been tapped to star in space drama Another Life, which has been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix. The 10-episode series revolves around astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Sackhoff), who leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact.

► The end of Trollhunters: Netflix also announced that the Guillermo del Toro Emmy-winning animated series will end with season three, which has added Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch to its voice cast.

But that's not all: Maslany and Luna will reprise their Trollhunters roles in Del Toro's follow-up animated entry Tales of Arcadia, which will be followed by two additional series: 3 Below, in 2018, and Wizards, in 2019.

► Showtime wants more Billions: The financial world drama will return for a fourth season.

► Bradley Whitford joins Anna Paquin TV series: The Get Out star and West Wing vet will return to TV to join Pop TV's upcoming Flack, a six-part dramedy following London-based publicity connoisseur Robyn (Paquin).

► Jurnee Smollett-Bell will star in HBO's Lovecraft Country: The actress will reunite with Underground showrunner Misha Green and star in the latter's Jordan Peele- and J.J. Abrams-produced HBO drama series, based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff.

► Disney Channel's new Star Wars series: The network has ordered Star Wars Resistance, an animated series revolving around a young Resistance pilot. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their characters as guest stars; BB-8 will be featured as well.

► Gabriel Iglesias inks Netflix deal: The stand-up comedian and actor has landed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for a multicamera scripted comedy on the streaming giant. As part of the pact, the comedian is guaranteed two stand-up comedy specials as well.

Steve Harvey's big plans...

Interview: "I'm gonna have the biggest television production company in Hollywood," Harvey says of his five-year plan. "I'm gonna be producing more hits than any production company in the industry. And I'm going to own a huge organic food business. I'm going to help people reshape the way they eat." Full Q&A.