What Matters in Hollywood Today

Avengers: Infinity War ending breaking all the records, writes Pamela McClintock:

Infinity War opened the summer box office with a record-setting $250 million in North America and $380 million overseas for a global total of $630 million, the top worldwide debut of all time. The superhero mashup accomplished the feat without China, where it doesn't unfurl until May 11.

What it beat: Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) was the previous record holder for biggest domestic bow, while The Fate of the Furious had held the record for biggest global start ($541.9 million).

All the records: Biggest domestic opening of all time, biggest worldwide opening of all time, biggest Saturday of all time, biggest North American opening of all time.... See the full list of records.

How it happened: "Marvel spent 10 years methodically and carefully creating a universe of characters, worlds and stories that all led to this and, in doing so, created an event unlike anything the business has ever seen," says Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis. Full story.

Black Panther surge: In a surprise twist, interest in Panther — now in its 11th weekend — spiked as it moved up the chart from No. 8 to No. 5, earning $4.4 million.

Marvel's track record: Marvel Studios now boasts six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time, and Disney in general claims nine of the 10 biggest domestic openings, thanks to the Star Wars films (the exception being Universal's Jurassic World). Full story.

Let's talk about the movie...

The most heartbreaking moment in any Marvel film? One scene in particular had audiences, including the packed auditorium at the movie's Hollywood premiere, in sniffles. Read more.

What's next? The final moments are dramatic — and seemingly climactic for a number of players. But if it leaves audiences convinced there’s more to the story, there’s a reason for that: In the comic that inspired the final scenes, the big moment happens just two-thirds of the way through the first issue. Read more.

Ron Howard talks Solo...

New featurette: "The Star Wars universe that we see in Solo was different from anything else we've seen in any previous Star Wars movies," Howard says in a new video previewing the film. "The Empire controls everything. Everyone is struggling to survive, but we discover this incredible free spirit." Watch.

Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List reunion...

Required curriculum? The director said that he felt more should be done to educate young people about the Holocaust during a reunion screening during Tribeca's closing weekend. "It's not a prerequisite to graduate high school, as it should be. It should be part of the social science, social studies curriculum in every public high school in this country."

He added that he wasn't saying his movie should be taught in schools necessarily, but said, "these stories that Holocaust survivors have the courage to tell" should be on the curriculum. Read more.

Bernardo Bertolucci rips Ridley Scott...

The Kevin Spacey issue: During the premiere of his restored film Last Tango in Paris this weekend, Bertolucci had harsh words for Scott for replacing Spacey in All the Money in the World. He said his first reaction to the news was to message Scott's frequent editor Pietro Scalia, "to tell Scott that he should be ashamed,” said Bertolucci.

He added: "And then I immediately wanted to make a film with Spacey." Bertolucci clarified that he agrees completely with and praised the #MeToo movement.

Rafiki director reacts to Kenya ban...

Contradicting Kenya: "They did not ask me to change any scenes of intimacy," Wanuri Kahiu said of the country's ban on her lesbian love story Rafiki, the first Kenyan film to compete in Cannes. “They asked me to change the ending of the film because they didn’t feel the ending was ‘remorseful’ enough."

Saudi Arabia's movies strategy...

Taking a page out of China's playbook? Rumors that the country is to install a single entity as the sole distributor of films stoke fears in Hollywood that studio releases will have to go through a monopolizing, government-owned company that would control the market. Read more.