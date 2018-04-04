What Matters in Hollywood Today

More details from yesterday's shooting are coming to light:

What happened: A female shooter opened fire at YouTube's headquarters midday Tuesday. Several hundred employees evacuated from the premises and multiple victims of gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect: Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year-old woman from San Diego, has been identified as the alleged female shooter at YouTube headquarters, the San Bruno Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening.

All social media accounts for Aghdam had been taken down as of Tuesday evening, including a YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram account. Her website, on which she had posted several of her videos, is still online.

Possible motive: On her website, she claims that YouTube "filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" She also has a lengthy statement warning, "Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics!" She goes on to say: "There is no equal growth opportunity on YouTube or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!" Full story.

CBS-Viacom merger offer...

The first pitch: CBS Corp. has shared its first merger proposal with Viacom, kicking off negotiations between the two entertainment companies.

Analysis: Viacom and CBS Corp. vice chair Shari Redstone, whose family controls both via National Amusements, is understood to want executives from both firms, namely Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, to have roles after a potential deal to leverage the expertise and knowledge available on both sides. It is widely known that she has been high on Bakish's work and his people- and creativity-centric management style since his rise to the CEO role.

Wall Street: Close watchers predict tough negotiations to come. One banker said the below-market proposal was a surprise in so far as offers usually come with a price premium, but he highlighted that it was just the opening move in a longer game of chess. Full story.

Stranger Things lawsuit....

Stolen idea? Charlie Kessler is suing the Duffer brothers for breach of implied contract, claiming he pitched them his concept for a sci-fi story set near an abandoned military base during a party at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. Kessler says Stranger Things is based on his short film Montauk and a feature film script titled The Montauk Project. Read more.

The BAFTA TV nominations have arrived...

The contenders: The Crown, Catastrophe and Black Mirror were among the list of nominees, but no single title emerged as a clear favorite. One notable detail: Claire Foy was nominated for lead actress, while Matt Smith was left out of the actor category. Full list.

Exporting Roseanne...

Can the reboot also be an overseas hit? "The show would fit nicely alongside fellow American sitcoms Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on Channel 4's U.S.-heavy E4 network in the U.K. or on Dutch channel Veronica, which airs Big Bang and Two and a Half Men reruns back-to-back," writes Scott Roxborough.

"But a big question is whether Roseanne — which has sparked debate due to star-creator Roseanne Barr's pro-Trump politics and incendiary tweets — will play as well in Berlin, Lisbon and Bristol as it has stateside." Full story.

The producer interview: "I don't discuss her politics, that's her private business," Roseanne co-showrunner Bruce Helford says of the show's star. "There's Roseanne Barr and then there's Roseanne Conner. There are some similarities and plenty of differences." Full Q&A.

Kathy Griffin's new act...

Kellyanne Conway: The comedian debuted her impression of the counselor to the president last night on Comedy Central's Make America Great-a-Thon: A President Show Special. Her introduction? "She's the cockroach of my administration, please welcome the lone survivor of the Bowling Green massacre," Anthony Atamanuik's Trump said. Watch.

Dirty John will be played by...

Eric Bana: In another casting "get" for Bravo, Bana has been tapped to star opposite Connie Britton in the first season of the anthology, which will be based on Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Goffard's reporting and podcast about "Dirty" John Meehan, his relationship with Debra Newell and his exploits. Dirty John serves as Bana's U.S. television debut.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Hugh Laurie joins George Clooney's Catch-22: The former House and Chance star will return to Hulu to co-star in the Clooney-led adaptation of the classic Joseph Heller novel. Laurie will take on the role of Major de Coverley, the squadron executive officer on Pianosa air base.

► Kathryn Hahn will star in Tom Perrotta's HBO comedy: The premium cable network has handed out a formal pilot order to half-hour comedy Mrs. Fletcher, based on Perrotta's book of the same name, with Hahn set to take on the title role. Nicole Holofcener will direct the pilot.

► Kenneth Branagh's next costume drama: Branagh is set to star in and produce Entertainment One's TV adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the Amor Towles novel of the same name.

► Jimmy Fallon gets a co-host: For one night only, at least. Cardi B will serve as The Tonight Show's first-ever co-host April 9, marking her third appearance on the show.

► The Purge series has a director: It'll be Anthony Hemingway, the star TV helmer whose previous credits include The People v. O.J. Simpson and Orange is the New Black. He'll direct the USA and Syfy show's premiere episode.

Hollywood remembers Steven Bochco...

Dick Wolf: "When he was dealing with the studio, he could be a little prickly, but I learned a lot watching him at that time. I learned that when you offer [the studio] your pinky, they’ll take your whole arm." Read more.

Dennis Franz: "I consider Steven to be a leader and a visionary in television. He left such a beautiful legacy of so much memorable work, which to me puts him in an icon status." Read more.

Amy Brenneman: "In life, we all have those 'before/after' moments. Life is one thing before, and another thing after. I met Steven Bochco in a small room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and that meeting was one of those times for me." Read more.

Sharon Lawrence: "My [NYPD Blue] role was written as a man. But when Steven saw that there weren’t enough females in the pilot, he shifted the gender. This was not because of a mandate. There was no social action around this topic at the time. It was just something he saw and was moved to do." Read more.