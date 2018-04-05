What Matters in Hollywood Today

A slew of new films will battle Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One this weekend, writes Pamela McClintock:

A Quiet Place on top? According to tracking, the John Krasinski-directed horror film, sporting a near-perfect 99 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, should open in the $20 million to $25 million range, possibly enough to unseat Ready Player One, which heads into its sophomore weekend. Quiet Place cost a modest $17 million to produce before marketing.

Blockers, with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 percent, could hit $20 million in its debut, a strong showing considering the recent R-rated comedy slump. Meanwhile, Chappaquiddick is tracking to open to a troubled $2 million to $4 million, and The Miracle Season is looking at a $3 million debut. Full story.

Ready Player One's China performance: Riding rave local reviews and effusive word of mouth, the film surged past the $100 million mark in China on Thursday. It's now clear that the Middle Kingdom will prove to be the sci-fi tentpole's biggest global market by far and will outpace the movie's performance in North America.

Avengers: Infinity War tracking: The Disney and Marvel film is tracking to open to a huge $175 million-$200 million at the domestic box office. Projections could easily increase in the three weeks that remain before the movie's debut in theaters on April 27.

The annual MPAA report...

Streamers save the day: In 2017, digital home entertainment soared 31 percent year-over-year to $32.1 billion, while physical home entertainment spending continued to plummet, down 15 percent to $15.7 billion. Thanks to digital — up a staggering 161 percent from five years ago — total home entertainment spending was up 11 percent ($47.8 billion).

Top rentals: Ben Affleck's The Accountant topped the list of U.S. digital movie rentals, followed by Moana and Wonder Woman, both box-office blockbusters.

Box office: North American box-office revenue came in at $11.1 billion, down 2 percent from 2016, while attendance hit a 22-year low. Foreign revenue climbed to $29.5 billion, an uptick of 7 percent thanks mainly to the China box office. Full story.

Saudi Arabia's new entertainment landscape...

AMC: The theater chain looks set to win the race to open the first cinema in the country. AMC revealed that it had won the country's first license to operate cinemas alongside its local partner, the Development and Investment Entertainment Company, and would be opening Saudi Arabia's first movie theater in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District on April 18.

Black Panther: It will get a gala premiere April 18 at Riyadh's AMC-branded cinema, thus becoming the first film to screen to the public in a movie theater in the country since lifted a 35-year cinema ban. The news makes Disney and its regional distribution partner in the Middle East, Italia Film, the first to officially release a movie in the kingdom.

Cirque du Soleil: The theatrical company will produce a performance for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The production will be designed exclusively for Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23 of this year, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh for a live and televised audience.

MoviePass-AMC cold war thaws...

More theaters: The movie subscription service has now made peace with AMC and covers all of its theaters, no longer excluding 10 locations — including in New York and L.A. The move follows MoviePass adding Mark Cuban's Landmark Theatres to the list of cinemas its customers can utilize, and shaving another dollar off a subscription to bring the price to $6.95 per month.

Acquiring MovieFone: MoviePass and its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, said they acquired the cinema service Moviefone from AOL parent company Oath. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe in a statement said acquiring Moviefone "will help us grow our subscriber base significantly and expand our marketing and advertising platform for our studio and brand partners."

Sue Kroll's new banner...

Big slate: The former Warner Bros. marketing chief has officially launched her own production banner, Kroll & Co. Entertainment, and will act as a producer on The Six Billion Dollar Man, the recently greenlighted update on the 1970s television show, as well as on Nemesis, the comic adaptation that Ridley Scott and Jules Daly are developing; YA adaptation The Selection; and an untitled Sandra Bullock comedy.

Chaos Walking hits speed bumps...

Reshoots: Chaos Walking, Doug Liman’s adaptation of the best-selling YA novel of the same name, is the latest big-budget movie to undergo significant reshoots. Thanks to scheduling issues with stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, the reshoots will likely force the Lionsgate movie to push back its release date, currently set for March 1, 2019.

Timeline: The reshoots, or "additional photography," are expected to last two or three weeks but will not take place until the end of this year or early next — December or even January.

Steven Spielberg talks Indiana Jones...

Could a female Indy be next? "We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan, and there would be nothing wrong with that," Spielberg said in a U.K. interview. He added that he was "pretty sure" the upcoming installment would be Harrison Ford's last and that it was time the character "took a different form."

Elsewhere in film...

► Cannes: Everybody Knows to open festival: Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language psychological thriller, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, is set to open the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will run May 8-19.

► Jennifer Ehle, Scott Speedman join Damian Lewis thriller: They, as well as Gil Bellows, have joined Ricky Tollman's indie political drama Run This Town, which already boasts Lewis, Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev in its cast.

► X-Files star Annabeth Gish joins Charlie Says: The actress will join the upcoming drama about the Charlie Manson murder trials, starring Matt Smith as the notorious cult leader.

► Yellow Submarine back in theaters: Per Rolling Stone, "The Beatles' Yellow Submarine will return to movie theaters across North America this summer to mark its 50th anniversary. The film is set to start screening July 8th."