What Matters in Hollywood Today

The network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever." Tatiana Siegel writes:

On Nov. 13, Amazon Studios beat out Netflix for a $250 million rights deal with the Tolkien estate, publisher HarperCollins and New Line Cinema that includes a five-season commitment to bring The Lord of the Rings to the small screen. With the clock ticking, Amazon must be in production within two years, according to the terms of the pact.

$$$: When production expenses like casting, producers and visual effects are factored in, the series is expected to cost north of $1 billion.

Spinoff? Within weeks of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' directive last September to bring in the next Game of Thrones, negotiations were underway that also involved publisher HarperCollins and New Line. Attorney Matt Galsor, who served as the chief architect of the deal and repped the Tolkien estate, was hammering out terms that include a potential spinoff. Says Galsor: "This is the most complicated deal I've ever seen."

Where's Peter Jackson? Whether Jackson is involved in the TV series as an executive producer remains to be seen and would be up to him. His attorney Peter Nelson was not a part of the 2017 rights negotiations but recently helped start a dialogue between Jackson and Amazon. "It's very much a creature of the times," Nelson says of the Amazon deal. Full story.

Trump's WHCD plans...

Skipping again: While there was hope that Trump would attend this year's dinner, he said finally on Friday morning that he "probably won't" come. The president made the remarks on a taping of the WABC/New York Bernie and Sid radio show, throwing in a dig at the "so fake" media.

Following Trump's comments, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association said the organization was informed by the White House that Trump "does not plan" to attend. The organization said, though, that Trump "will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment."

Who will be there: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be attending the event and sitting at the head table. Comedian Michelle Wolf, fresh off landing her own Netflix talk show, is hosting.

Netflix's next conquest...

Billboards? Per Reuters: "Netflix is attempting its largest acquisition, offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, including West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip. ... Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail."

Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy...

Dead to Me: That's the name of the dark comedy from Liz Feldman and Ferrell that nabbed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order from the streamer. The plot centers around a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Jordan Peele's Amazon docuseries...

Lorena Bobbitt: Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw shingle is spearheading a four-part project, with Bobbitt's full participation, that will tackle the infamous 1993 incident and ensuing media frenzy that made the Virginia woman famous.

Peele: "When we hear the name 'Bobbitt,' we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle. With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse and her demand for justice. This is Lorena's story, and we're honored to help her tell it."

Kenya Barris lawsuit...

Going to court? Kenya Barris could be headed to trial this spring over whether he essentially gave up the right to base works like Black-ish on his own life experiences when he created an unproduced pilot with a friend from college.

Bryan Barber claims they partnered on a pilot back in 2006 and, when it didn't take off, each agreed to not use it without the other's participation. In September 2016, he sued for breach of implied contract, breach of confidentiality and fraud, claiming the ABC family comedy is based on that pilot. Full story.

Nat Geo's Hidden Figures series...

Adaptation: The 2016 film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae is being adapted into a scripted television series by National Geographic, sources say. The project is said to be in the early stages of development. Executive producers include Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment, who both executive produced the film.

Elsewhere in TV...

► Y: The Last Man moves forward at FX with a pilot order: More than a year after tapping Michael Green as showrunner and nearly three after the show landed at FX, the basic cable network is moving full steam ahead with its adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan's beloved comic book series. Details.

► Karl Urban's Amazon superhero series: The Star Trek alum has landed the starring role in the straight-to-series drama The Boys, set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their fame.

► Discovery's new off-the-grid survival show: The network has ordered Book of Hines, a reality show that follows former intelligence officer Brett Hines, whose distrust of the modern way of life and the dangers associated with it inspires him to move his family off-the-grid.

► Amazon Prime wins Friday Night Lights streaming rights: The service has made all five seasons of the beloved series available to fans again months after Netflix stopped streaming the high school football drama.

► iQiyi, the "Netflix of China," leverages local online movie boom: With its unique 50-50 revenue split and a new IPO, the streamer has struck gold with features made specifically for the Internet.