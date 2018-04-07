What Matters in Hollywood Today

Showdown: A dramatic battle between Netflix and the Cannes Film Festival is brewing, with the future of the film industry in the crosshairs. Gregg Kilday and Kim Masters write:

Sources say that Netflix has threatened not to bring any titles to the world's largest movie event after festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that he won't screen any Netflix films in competition. The situation is said to be fluid, and a final decision won't be made until Cannes announces its official lineup April 12.

Netflix declined to comment on its Cannes plans, but such a move would be seen as retaliation for a new rule, first announced after last year's fest, banning any films from competition that do not have a French theatrical release. Since Netflix titles don't play French theaters and instead appear directly on the digital service, that rule effectively has barred them from the competition lineup.

If Netflix carries through on the threat to pull its movies, the move could impact a number of high-profile filmmakers. Read more.

^Blockers backstory: How did the film became a feminist Trojan horse? Director Kay Cannon talks to Katie Kilkenny about the film's most empowering moments:

The script was originally penned by men, but you made some changes when you were brought on, correct?

Originally the script had three dads instead of two dads and a mom, and so when Hayden [Scholssberg] and Jon [Hurwitz] started working on it, they changed one of the dads to a mom, the Leslie Mann character. Then when I got hired on and I came in and used my female perspective, given that I’m a lady, and infused the things that I’ve experienced and know about this thing we call life and put my mark on it.

What specific things did you have a hand in?

It was really the specificity of the [high school] girls. When I got the script there was this imbalance where it was mostly the parents' movie. I wanted to make sure that the girls were all individuals, that they all had different wants and desires and that they weren't interchangeable. I added that Sam (Gideon Adlon) had this storyline of being confused about her sexuality and her coming out. That was something that was added later. Full Q&A.

In other film news...

► Weekend box office: John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is on course to gross north of $18 million on Friday (including a stellar $4.3 million in Thursday previews) for a North American launch in the $40 million-$50 million range, one of the best starts ever for a genre horror title.

Ready Player One is on track to gross $6 million-$9 million on Friday for a solid sophomore outing of $23 million or more. The movie also became Steven Spielberg's first to hit $300 million worldwide since 2011.

And Blockers is headed for a $7 million Friday, including $1.5 million in previews, for an $18 million-$20 million weekend. Full story.

► Mark Cuban mulling a sale of Landmark Theatres: Landmark's parent company, Wagner/Cuban Cos., a cluster of media properties co-owned by Cuban and Todd Wagner, has enlisted a bank to sort through interest in the art house circuit. "We had interest from buyers, so we hired a bank to evaluate offers. We are in no rush to sell, but we are happy to evaluate offers," Cuban tells THR.

► Halle Berry's next project: The actress is attached to a remake of Jagged Edge, originally a 1985 thriller that starred Glenn Close and Jeff Bridges. Sony is developing the project, which is in the early stages and has no writer on board. Doug Belgrad and Matti Leshem (The Shallows) are producing.

► Dave Bautista gets a comedy: STXfilms has tapped Jon and Erich Hoeber, the sibling screenwriting team behind the Red action franchise, to write a Bautista-starring action-comedy. The untitled project will star Bautista as a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family.

► Next Terminator movie pushed back: Paramount has moved the untitled film, which had been set for a July 26, 2019 wide release, to Nov. 22, 2019. Skydance, which was behind 2015's Terminator Genisys, is producing the reboot that, for the first time since 1991's Terminator: Judgment Day, has James Cameron involved. Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is set to direct.